Freeport High School student arrested, accused of having gun on school grounds, police say

A 16-year-old Freeport High School student was arrested Monday after, Nassau police say, he brought a firearm to school.

Police said Freeport High School principal Beth Summers was notified on Tuesday about a photo showing the student holding a gun in the school bathroom. The matter was referred to Freeport Village Police, and the student was arrested following an investigation by Freeport and Nassau cops.

"The district has been informed today, June 14, that the student has been arrested for possessing a firearm on school grounds," Kishore Kuncham, Freeport Superintendent of Schools, said in a statement. "This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Please be assured the district takes these matters very seriously as the wellness and safety of all our students remains our highest priority."

The student was scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. Information was not yet available.