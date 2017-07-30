Freeport man charged with DWI after head-on crash, official says

A Freeport man has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving following a head-on motor vehicle collision in which a retired NYPD officer was injured, a village official said Sunday.

The official, who asked not to be identified, said John J. Duschere, 46, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and assault in connection with the Saturday crash.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. on South Long Beach Avenue and Casino Street in Freeport, the official said, and the retired police officer was taken to South Nassau Medical Center in Oceanside but the extent of his injuries was not known.

No further information on the crash, including the identity of the retired officer, was immediately available, the official said.