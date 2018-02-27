Man charged in Freeport shootout with cops, police say

Freeport police traded shots with a suspect Sunday, according to the village mayor and Nassau police, and a Brooklyn man was arrested after the late-night exchange.

Mayor Robert T. Kennedy said there were no injuries in the 10:50 p.m. shooting on Pine Street. Nassau homicide detectives said they arrested David Serrant, 19, of Brooklyn Avenue in the Flatbush section.

He will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and menacing a police officer.

His attorney could not be reached for comment.

Police said the incident began when several officers responded to a report related to some young people gathered near Pine Street and South Long Beach Avenue.

As officers approached, one of the four young people left and, when followed by police, pulled out a gun, authorities said.

The suspect fired several shots at police officers and that one officer returned fire, Kennedy said in a brief interview. “When responding, one of the individuals fired, at close range, several shots at the officers,” Kennedy said. “They proceeded to chase him. One of the officers returned fire, and shortly thereafter the individual was arrested.”

Police said Serrant was apprehended nearby by a K-9 Officer Matthew Pinelli and his partner, K-9 Seren.

Kennedy said the officers involved were taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside for evaluation.

With John Valenti