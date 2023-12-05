Brian Laundrie told his parents Gabby Petito was 'gone' and he needed a lawyer, new court filings show

The parents of Blue Point native Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito have alleged in an amendment to their ongoing lawsuit that Brian Laundrie told his parents that Petito was “gone” and he needed a lawyer during a frantic phone call weeks before her body was found in September 2021 in a national forest in Wyoming.

The new allegations are contained in an amended complaint to the lawsuit filed in 2022 against Roberta and Christopher Laundrie, alleging they knew Petito was dead but acted with "malice and great indifference" to the rights of Petito's parents because of the Laundries’ “willfulness and maliciousness” in withholding information about Petito from the time she was last heard from until her body was found.

The attorney for Petito’s parents — Nichole Schmidt and Joe Petito — did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Newsday. But the Florida-based attorney Pat Reilly said in other interviews that the new information came from depositions taken from both Laundrie parents in the lead-up to the civil trial scheduled for May 2024.

East Islip-based attorney Steven Bertolino, who represents the Laundries, said Tuesday: “That information is not the full version of what was testified to during the depositions but somewhat accurate. We will be filing our answers in the next few days.”

Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23, who were engaged, had departed Long Island on a cross-country skiing trip in Petito’s white van in July 2021. She last communicated with her family by phone on Aug. 27, 2021 — the day Petito's family believes Laundrie killed their daughter, according to the lawsuit.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Petito’s body was found Sept. 19, 2021, in a national forest in Wyoming "near where she and Brian Laundrie had been seen together," the FBI has said. Petito died as a result of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck and manual strangulation,” the Teton County coroner’s office has said. Laundrie, who later committed suicide, confessed to killing Petito in a note found near his body, the FBI has said.

The Nov. 30 amended complaint also claims that Laundrie's parents called Bertolino that same day — Aug. 29, 2021 — and told him that Petito was “gone” and they entered into a retainer agreement with Bertolino, who days later hired a Laramie, Wyoming-based criminal defense firm to represent Laundrie. The complaint also claims that before that, Bertolino sought to hire other lawyers in Wyoming to represent Laundrie, including a public defender’s office in Wyoming in the same county where Petito’s body was later found.

Petito’s mother was awarded $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against Laundrie’s estate last year.