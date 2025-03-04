Thirteen alleged gang members accused of stealing cars, credit cards and other valuables across Long Island during an 18-month spree were named as defendants in a 250-count indictment charging them with grand larceny and other crimes, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney and other officials said Tuesday. The defendants — members of the "5-L" or "CC Boyz" gang — are accused of breaking into 52 vehicles and stealing 15 of them between February 2023 and August 2024, Tierney said at a news conference at the Suffolk Police Academy in Brentwood. The gang members, based in Hempstead and Freeport, stole 75 credit cards from those vehicles and used them to make more than $40,000 in fraudulent purchases, officials said. "We want to make sure we hold accountable those who steal other people’s property in Suffolk County," Tierney told reporters. "We wanted to make sure the message got out there: If you come to Suffolk County and commit criminal activities, commit acts of violence, if you steal other people’s property, there will be consequences." Suffolk police and the district attorney’s Gang Task Force began investigating the gang in December 2023 after identifying a pattern of car break-ins, stolen vehicles and credit cards, Tierney said. The gang members committed crimes in Nassau, Manhattan and Westchester, but most of the break-ins and thefts occurred in central and western Suffolk County, officials said. The defendants used real estate apps to identify affluent neighborhoods, where they believed residents were more likely to leave keys, fobs, wallets, jewelry and other valuables in unlocked cars. They also targeted assisted living facilities, golf clubs, hotels and high-end gyms. The gang’s names stem from its association with the Blood street gang (Tierney said 5-L is a reference to the five letters in "Blood," while the L stands for "love") and for its tactics. "CC Boyz" refers to "car checking," or driving around at night to break into cars to steal valuables or the vehicles themselves. The defendants could tell when some victims left their cars unlocked, or their fobs in the car, because the side mirrors did not fold in. "They were riding around, looking for that telltale sign, and then they are going to target that car," Tierney said. The defendants would immediately use the stolen credit cards to purchase expensive electronics, gift cards, and other items so their owners would not have time to report the thefts, officials said. "This was a sophisticated crew, for gang members anyway, with a pretty good plan … but we have a plan, too, and our plan was a little better," Suffolk Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said. Nine of the 13 defendants were arrested on Monday by Suffolk police with assistance from other agencies, officials said. Four of the defendants were already in custody on unrelated charges. The 13th defendant, Rahmadon Cruz, remains at large. Tierney identified three defendants he said were the leaders of the group. Shawn Mullen, 24, of Hempstead, was charged with 19 counts, including 178 felony charges. He has been held on bail since a search warrant, which resulted in the recovery of more than 100 drivers licenses, 45 credit or debit cards, cellphones and other stolen items, was executed at his Hempstead home in August, officials said. Acting Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski ordered Mullen held on $1 million cash bail, $5 million bond or $10 million during an arraignment on Monday. Mullen faces 5 to 15 years in prison if convicted on the top count, second-degree grand larceny. Mullen’s attorney, Katherine Fernandez, did not return a call for comment. Trevon Brandon-Douse, 26, of Freeport, was charged with 79 counts, including second-degree grand larceny and 72 other felonies. On Monday, Pilewski ordered him held on $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond. Brandon-Douse faces 5 to 15 years in prison if convicted on a second-degree grand larceny charge. Brandon-Douse’s attorney, Chris Gioe, did not return a request for comment. Zion Fenner, 25, of Freeport, is charged with 62 counts, including 59 felonies. Pilewski ordered him held on Monday on $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond. Fenner faces 2½ to 7 years in prison if convicted on the top count, third-degree grand larceny. Investigators recovered two firearms from Fenner's residence while executing a search warrant in August, officials aid. Fenner’s attorney, James Kousouros, declined to comment until he had an opportunity to review the indictment and the evidence against his client. Mullen and defendant Jaquan Wilson are also involved in a separate conspiracy, officials said. Mullen and the others gained access to online bank accounts through an email phishing scheme. After gaining access to bank accounts, the defendants provided the banks with new addresses and had debit cards mailed to accomplices. The defendants withdrew more than $50,000 from victims’ accounts. Wilson is charged with second-degree grand larceny and other charges. Pilewski ordered Wilson, 21, of Hempstead, held on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond or $1 million partially secured bond. Wilson's attorney, Joseph Hanshe, also declined to discuss the indictment until he reviewed the document and the evidence against his client. He said Wilson told him he does not know half his fellow defendants.

The gang’s names stem from its association with the Blood street gang (Tierney said 5-L is a reference to the five letters in "Blood," while the L stands for "love") and for its tactics. "CC Boyz" refers to "car checking," or driving around at night to break into cars to steal valuables or the vehicles themselves.

The defendants could tell when some victims left their cars unlocked, or their fobs in the car, because the side mirrors did not fold in. "They were riding around, looking for that telltale sign, and then they are going to target that car," Tierney said.

The defendants would immediately use the stolen credit cards to purchase expensive electronics, gift cards, and other items so their owners would not have time to report the thefts, officials said.

"This was a sophisticated crew, for gang members anyway, with a pretty good plan … but we have a plan, too, and our plan was a little better," Suffolk Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, at podium, explains on Tuesday how alleged gang members operated a vehicle theft ring. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

Nine of the 13 defendants were arrested on Monday by Suffolk police with assistance from other agencies, officials said. Four of the defendants were already in custody on unrelated charges. The 13th defendant, Rahmadon Cruz, remains at large.

Tierney identified three defendants he said were the leaders of the group.

Shawn Mullen, 24, of Hempstead, was charged with 19 counts, including 178 felony charges. He has been held on bail since a search warrant, which resulted in the recovery of more than 100 drivers licenses, 45 credit or debit cards, cellphones and other stolen items, was executed at his Hempstead home in August, officials said.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski ordered Mullen held on $1 million cash bail, $5 million bond or $10 million during an arraignment on Monday. Mullen faces 5 to 15 years in prison if convicted on the top count, second-degree grand larceny. Mullen’s attorney, Katherine Fernandez, did not return a call for comment.

Trevon Brandon-Douse, 26, of Freeport, was charged with 79 counts, including second-degree grand larceny and 72 other felonies. On Monday, Pilewski ordered him held on $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond. Brandon-Douse faces 5 to 15 years in prison if convicted on a second-degree grand larceny charge. Brandon-Douse’s attorney, Chris Gioe, did not return a request for comment.

Zion Fenner, 25, of Freeport, is charged with 62 counts, including 59 felonies. Pilewski ordered him held on Monday on $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond. Fenner faces 2½ to 7 years in prison if convicted on the top count, third-degree grand larceny. Investigators recovered two firearms from Fenner's residence while executing a search warrant in August, officials aid. Fenner’s attorney, James Kousouros, declined to comment until he had an opportunity to review the indictment and the evidence against his client.

Mullen and defendant Jaquan Wilson are also involved in a separate conspiracy, officials said. Mullen and the others gained access to online bank accounts through an email phishing scheme. After gaining access to bank accounts, the defendants provided the banks with new addresses and had debit cards mailed to accomplices. The defendants withdrew more than $50,000 from victims’ accounts.

Wilson is charged with second-degree grand larceny and other charges. Pilewski ordered Wilson, 21, of Hempstead, held on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond or $1 million partially secured bond.

Wilson's attorney, Joseph Hanshe, also declined to discuss the indictment until he reviewed the document and the evidence against his client. He said Wilson told him he does not know half his fellow defendants.