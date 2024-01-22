Former Rockville Centre physician sentenced for causing 5 overdose deaths

A former Rockville Centre physician was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison Monday for causing the deaths of five patients between 2016 and 2018 by illegally prescribing powerful opioids that led to their fatal overdoses.

Nassau County prosecutors said George Blatti, 78, wrote prescriptions for more than 1.8 million units of opioids from 2014 to 2019, selling the scripts from his car and a makeshift office in a shuttered Radio Shack.

“Doctors are supposed to treat patients with compassion and care and love,” said Judge Francis Ricigliano on Monday at Blatti's sentencing.

“You did the opposite of that,” Ricigliano told the former physician. “What you did to these poor people was horrible.”

Blatti, a doctor since 1976 who surrendered his medical license in 2019, pleaded guilty in October to five counts of second-degree manslaughter. He will be eligible for parole in five years.

He had originally faced second-degree murder charges in what the DEA said was the first time in New York State a doctor had been charged under the theory of a defendant acting with depraved indifference to human life.

Prosecutors and the DEA have identified his victims as Geraldine Sabatasso, 50; Michael Kinzer, 44, an electrician from Valley Stream: Robert Mielinis, 55; Sean Quigley, 31, a volunteer firefighter from Floral Park; and Diane Woodring, 53, of Port Washington. Most had come to Blatti seeking treatment for pain, assistant district attorney Stefane Palma said Monday.

“They were vulnerable,” she told the court. “They trusted him … and he killed them.”

Blatti prescribed Woodring, whom he treated for more than four years — the longest of the five — 18,060 pills, according to the DEA. She died in 2018 of acute intoxication by the combined effects of oxycodone, alprazolam, mirtazapine and valproic acid.

Blatti — hands cuffed behind his back, wearing a blue shirt and dark suit — said nothing at the sentencing. But his lawyer, Jeffrey Groder, said Blatti has “accepted responsibility” for his actions.

“He did the only thing he could do.”

The Nassau district attorney's office has said Blatti got warnings about his prescription practices from insurance companies, pharmacies, state agencies, relatives of patients and even patients themselves.

But instead of heeding those warnings, Blatti doled out “shocking” quantities of opioids that served no medical purpose, often without an examination, and even to individuals he never met, according to prosecutors.