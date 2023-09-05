Rep. George Santos discussing 'possible paths forward' in criminal case, signaling possible plea talks, court papers show

Long Island congressman George Santos is having discussions with federal prosecutors about “possible paths forward” in his wire fraud and money laundering case, which could indicate a possible plea deal is on the horizon, new court documents show.

The statement came in a letter from prosecutors requesting Santos’ next status conference in the case — scheduled for Thursday — be rescheduled until Oct. 27, a request the judge approved.

Prosecutors said they intended to hand over more evidence to Santos’ defense attorney, who has indicated he would need additional time to examine the discovery. Prosecutors last month provided the defense with nore than 80,000 pages of evidence and said they plan to provide “another substantial production” of documents this week.

“Further, the parties have continued to discuss possible paths forward in this matter,” prosecutors said in the letter. “The parties wish to have additional time to continue those discussions."

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Santos, 35, told Newsday he would not comment on an ongoing legal matter.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Asked if he was negotiating a plea agreement, Santos said he would not comment on the question "because it's speculative" and said the change for his next court date was due in part to prosecutors releasing more evidence to his lawyer for review.

"Read the letter — they're giving us more discovery. Obviously, we need more time to look at the discovery … that's all it comes down to," Santos said.

FILE - U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., holds a miniature American flag that was presented to him as he departs federal court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Sam Miele, a former political fundraiser for Santos, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 16, on federal charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft as part of an alleged scheme to trick donors into giving money to Santos under a false name. Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Earlier in the day, Santos posted on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, "Word of the day: Speculation Meaning: The forming of a theory or conjecture without firm evidence."

Santos’ attorney Joseph Murray did not respond to a message seeking comment. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Santos is accused of orchestrating a series of schemes while running for Congress, including ripping off political donors, fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits authorized under COVID-19 even though he had a job and lying on his congressional financial disclosure forms.

The Republican lawmaker, whose entry into Congress was marked by scandal after he admitted lying about various parts of his resume and background, represents New York's 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Nassau and Queens.

He pleaded not guilty to seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives as part of schemes prosecutors said began in 2020.

Santos, who is free on a $500,000 unsecured bond, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on the top counts if convicted and the potential forfeiture of his assets.

The request for a delay in the Santos case came as the pending criminal case against the congressman’s indicted ex-fundraiser was also delayed.

Samuel Miele, who is charged with four counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with allegations that he impersonated a “high-level Congressional staffer” to solicit donations on behalf of Santos and enrich himself through commissions he earned, was supposed to appear in court for a status conference Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors, in a letter to U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip (who is separately presiding over the prosecutions of both Santos and Miele), used clear language in their letter to the judge regarding Miele’s case, asking for a delay until Oct. 6 “to accommodate the defendant’s ongoing discovery review and facilitate plea discussions.”

Miele, 27, of Green Village, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty at an arraignment last month before Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara and was released on a $150,000 bond.

Miele’s attorney did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Jody Kass Finkel, of Concerned Citizens of NY-03, a nonpartisan group formed to oust Santos from Congress, called on prosecutors to force Santos to resign as part of any potential plea deal in the case.

“We firmly believe that Santos belongs in prison, but what is most important is that our constitutional right to representation be restored as quickly as possible,” she said in a statement. “ We are seeking his ouster and call for any plea arrangement to include his immediate resignation.