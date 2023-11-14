Rep. George Santos' ex-fundraiser, Samuel Miele, pleads guilty to wire fraud in campaign donations scheme

The former campaign fundraiser for Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty to wire fraud Tuesday in federal court in Central Islip, three months after he was accused in an indictment of impersonating a top aide to ex-Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy while soliciting campaign donations for the embattled congressman.

Samuel Miele, 27, of New York City, pleaded guilty to the single charge of wire fraud during an appearance in federal court in Central Islip.

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert ordered Miele to return to her courtroom for sentencing on April 30, when he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Miele had been charged with four counts of wire fraud and aggravated identify theft. Prosecutors said Miele used a fake name and email address to impersonate a person prosecutors described as a “high-ranking aide to a member of the House with leadership responsibilities.

“The defendant used fraud and deceit to steal more than one hundred thousand dollars from his victims, funneling this money into the campaign committees of candidates for the House, and into his own pockets,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Breon Peace said. “Defrauding potential political contributors undermines our democracy, and we will vigorously prosecute such conduct.”

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The indictment unsealed in August identifies four emails Miele allegedly sent to four separate Santos campaign contributors between Aug. 19 and Oct. 22, 2021.

Miele earned a 15% commission on the donations raised, according to the indictment.

The indictment stated Miele contacted more than a dozen potential contributors using the fake identity, with funds he received from the four individuals being sent through an intermediary service to the Santos campaign bank account in Suffolk County.

On Sept. 26, 2021, Miele allegedly sent Santos an email admitting to "faking my identity to a big donor,” according to the indictment.

“High risk, high reward in everything I do,” Miele allegedly wrote in the email, according to court papers.

The indictment did not name the congressional staffer impersonated in the emails but does state that he did not give Miele or the Santos campaign permission to use his identity for fundraising purposes.

The New York Times previously reported that Miele was fired by the Santos campaign after the scheme was exposed. The Times report stated that Miele was paid $43,000 from the Santos campaign and an additional $10,000 from a political action committee.

Court records show the case is being prosecuted by the same team overseeing the case against Santos, who was indicted in May on federal charges alleging he orchestrated a series of schemes while running for Congress, including ripping off political donors, fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits authorized under COVID-19 even though he had a job, and lying on his congressional financial disclosure forms.

Rep. George Santos blows kisses and waves to hecklers as he leaves the Alfonse D’Amato Federal Courthouse in Central Islip last month. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Santos, a Republican who represents New York's 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Nassau and Queens, has denied his own charges, which include seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives as part of schemes prosecutors said began in 2020.

Santos, who took office in January, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on the top counts if convicted and the potential forfeiture of his assets.

Prosecutors described the Miele and Santos cases as “distinct” but arising “out of overlapping events,” in a letter to the court. The letter notes that both alleged schemes are related to Santos’ 2022 campaign and might be considered by the court to be related cases.