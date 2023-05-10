Read the federal indictment against Rep. George Santos
Rep. George Santos was arrested Wednesday and is facing a 13-count indictment, charging him with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.
Read the entire 20-page indictment below.
