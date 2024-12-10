Floral Park man charged with making ghost guns in home workshop

A Floral Park man is facing nearly a dozen criminal charges after law enforcement officials discovered a "makeshift workshop" in his home used to manufacture untraceable ghost guns that are capable of mass "devastation," Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Tuesday.

A Nov. 20 search warrant executed on the home of Parmbir Singh, 23, found two completed and loaded ghost guns hidden in a secret "trap" next to a sign reading, "I prefer my guns undocumented and untraceable," Donnelly said at a Mineola news conference.

A ghost gun — a firearm without a serial number that can be made at home, often using a 3D printer — was used by the suspect charged in last week's fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, police have said.

Ghost guns on display in Mineola Tuesday were seized from the home of a Floral Park man indicted after an investigation into the manufacturing of ghost guns. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp

"The proliferation of ghost guns in this state and across our country is dangerous and disturbing," Donnelly said. "These weapons can be made anywhere by anyone at any time who has the right tools and a little bit of know how."

Singh pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Nassau County Criminal Court to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; two counts of criminal possession of a firearm; criminal possession of a rapid-fire modification device; and two counts fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Nassau Supreme Court Justice Robert Bogle held Singh on $500,000 cash or $1.25 million bond. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Michael Horn, Singh's Carle Place-based defense attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.