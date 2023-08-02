Gilgo Beach killings: Prosecutors seek cheek swab from suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann for more DNA testing, court papers show

Suffolk County prosecutors are seeking a cheek swab from suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann for further DNA testing in an effort to bolster their case against the Massapequa Park architect in the alleged killing of three women, newly filed court documents obtained by Newsday show. Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Michelle Haddad said in an affirmation to State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei that prosecutors are looking to obtain a cheek swab from Heuermann to test against a mitochondrial DNA profile developed from a pizza crust and napkin he allegedly discarded in Manhattan, which prosecutors have said was matched to a hair sample found at the bottom of burlap used to “restrain and transport” the remains of one of the victims, Megan Waterman. “If the defendant’s DNA from a buccal swab sample matches the mitochondrial DNA profile developed from Megan Waterman’s remains, there is scientific evidence of the defendant’s contact not only with Ms. Waterman and where her remains were discovered, but also with the burlap utilized to restrain and transport her human remains,” Haddad wrote in her affirmation, which was obtained by Newsday Wednesday. “Specifically, it is expected this information would provide further relevant evidence of the defendant’s identity as the perpetrator of these crimes.” Mazzei ordered the defense to either oppose the prosecution’s efforts to obtain the cheek swab before Aug. 8 or to submit to the testing a week later, court records show. Heuermann, 59, an architect from Massapequa Park, has pleaded not guilty in Suffolk County Court to first and second-degree murder charges in the killings of three women — Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello — whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010. He was arrested on July 13 and is being held without bail in the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead. Authorities have also said Heuermann is the “prime suspect” in the slaying of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found with the other three victims. All four of the women worked as sex workers. In the affirmation, Haddad said without a direct sample of Heuermann's DNA prosecutors could only reference the pizza crusts and napkins as “purported to be used/touched” by Heuermann. “Should the defendant’s DNA from the [cheek swab] not match the DNA profile from the pizza crusts and napkin submitted for Rex Heuermann … the defense would be presented with a potential trial defense,” Haddad wrote. “Thus, there is a clear indication that material and relevant evidence will be found and is crucial for trial.” Haddad, one of several prosecutors presenting the case along with Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney, has also requested that members of the Suffolk County Police Department, its crime lab and the district attorney’s office be permitted to photograph and video record the process of Heuermann providing the cheek swab. Heuermann’s attorney Michael J. Brown did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday on the prosecution’s motion. Brown, speaking Tuesday after prosecutors handed over 2,500 documents as part of the discovery process, said his client has continued to profess his innocence. "He's a man who's never been arrested before," Brown said Tuesday after Heuermann made a brief court appearance. "He's maintained his innocence from the inception of this case. So he's doing the best he can at this point in time. And looking forward to having his day in court." The motion and supporting affirmation, filed in criminal court in Riverhead Tuesday, also sheds new light on how authorities obtained genetic materials from Heuermann’s family and a shifting narrative as to how each of his alleged victims died. Haddad’s affidavit also discloses for the first time that police were able to obtain an initial DNA profile for Heuermann’s estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, by recovering “an abandoned water bottle” outside their Massapequa Park home. The DNA was compared with additional hairs recovered from three of the alleged victims’ bodies and are believed to belong to either Ellerup or a close relative, the affirmation states. On July 14, the same day Heuermann was indicted in the three murders, Ellerup and the couple’s daughter, Victoria Heuermann, provided cheek swabs along with her son from a previous relationship, Christopher Sheridan, the document says. The affirmation also notes how the cause of death for the victims has shifted since Heuermann’s arrest. A footnote in the filing states that initial autopsies conducted in December 2010 concluded that each victim died from “homicidal asphyxia” or strangulation. “Recently, Dr. Odette Hall, the Suffolk County Chief Medical Examiner, conducted an independent review of these findings and determined the cause of death to be homicidal violence,” the document states. “The manner of death remains homicide.” Newsday reported in 2011, citing sources, that the four initial victims whose skeletal remains were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010, were choked to death. Newsday also reported then that at least one of the families of the four received a death certificate listing the cause of death as asphyxia. Prosecutors detailed how investigators allegedly linked Heuermann to Waterman’s body through DNA in a 32-page bail document released by prosecutors on the day of Heuermann’s arraignment on July 14. A hair found at the “bottom of the burlap” that Waterman’s body was wrapped in, according to authorities, was linked to Heuermann after an FBI agent who was part of the team of investigators surveilling him “observed and recovered” a pizza box he allegedly threw in a garbage can in front of 385 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan — the office for his architecture and consulting firm. The DNA was degraded because it was exposed to the elements from being outside, Tierney said, but advances in technology in mitochondrial DNA helped investigators. “While 99.96% of the North American population can be excluded from the MALE HAIR ON WATERMAN, it is significant that Defendant Heuermann cannot be excluded from the male hair recovered near the “bottom of the burlap” utilized to restrain and transport Megan Waterman’s naked and deceased body,” the bail document said. Additionally, investigators said they found human hair belonging to a woman believed to be Heuermann’s wife on or near the bodies of the victims. Prosecutors have said that records show the wife and children were on vacation at the time the victims disappeared and investigators don’t believe they had any knowledge of Heuermann’s alleged crimes. Meanwhile, a top prosecutor in New Jersey has concluded that Heuermann has no apparent connection to four unsolved killings of women in the Atlantic City area. “At this point in time, after [Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office] detectives recently met with Suffolk County detectives to compare timelines, dates, methodologies, etc. of both cases, there does not seem to be a connection between the suspect in the Gilgo Beach case and the Atlantic County homicides from 2006,” Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor William Reynolds said in a statement released Tuesday. Similarly, the women found dead in a drainage ditch outside Atlantic City, were also sex workers, leading investigators in Suffolk County and New Jersey to trade notes in order to determine whether there could be a nexus. Reynolds, the New Jersey prosecutor, said he issued the statement on the apparent lack of a connection “due to numerous inquiries and speculation from the media over the past several weeks” since Heuermann’s arrest. Authorities had said they were examining whether Heuermann could be responsible for those killings, and other unsolved slayings around the country — a routine law enforcement practice. Reynolds added: “The 2006 case remains an open joint investigation between ACPO and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department with continued assistance from our local, State, and Federal partners. Authorities will continue to follow all leads until the perpetrator of those crimes is brought to justice. Given the open nature of the investigation, there will be no further comment on this case in order to minimize the possibility of controlled information getting out into the public that could ultimately jeopardize the investigation.” Heuermann was back in court Tuesday in Suffolk County, where prosecutors began turning over evidence to the defendant’s defense team as part of the discovery process. Suffolk prosecutors provided more than 2,500 documents to the defense, including includes anthropological and DNA evidence, notes from the offices of the medical examiners in New York City and Suffolk County, autopsy reports and photographs from the crime scenes where the remains of the three women Heuermann is accused of killing were located off Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in 2010, Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Santomartino said in court Tuesday. The discovery material also includes hundreds of hours of surveillance footage from around Heuermann’s home, a storage facility where he kept belongings and outside Heuermann’s Manhattan office, and video connected to Waterman, said Santomartino, who was joined at the prosecution's table by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. Brown said Tuesday he has met with his client "numerous times" in the nearly three weeks since his arrest. "He's a man who's never been arrested before," said Brown. "He's maintained his innocence from the inception of this case. So he's doing the best he can at this point in time. And looking forward to having his day in court." Tierney said the discovery process is happening on a “rolling basis.” “We are talking about 13 years of investigation," said Tierney. "I’m not going to talk for defense counsel, but suffice to say, it is a massive amount of material. And don’t forget that it is continuing, because the investigation is continuing." With Anthony M. DeStefano

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, middle, exits after a court appearance by Rex Heuermann in Riverhead on Tuesday. Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Michael J. Brown, the attorney for Rex Heuermann, leaves court in Riverhead on Tuesday. Credit: AP/John Minchillo

