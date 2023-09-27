Gilgo Beach killings: DNA on pizza box allegedly discarded by murder suspect Rex Heuermann matches cheek swab, prosecutors say

New analysis shows that DNA on a pizza box allegedly discarded by Gilgo Beach suspect Rex A. Heuermann matches a cheek swab taken from the suspect, Suffolk prosecutors told the judge presiding over the case on Wednesday. "The buccal swab erases all doubt," said Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney, who is prosecuting the case himself and attended Heuermann's hearing Wednesday morning. The revelation came as Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Nicholas Santomartino told the judge he had turned over 5,000 more documents to the defense team. The DNA analysis is important because Suffolk prosecutors used DNA lifted from a pizza box Heuermann allegedly discarded outside his Manhattan office to link him to one of the victims in the case, prosecutors said. Michael Brown, Heuermann's attorney, said he could not comment on the DNA analysis because he has not yet seen the material. Authorities searched Heuermann’s home for 12 days following his July 13 arrest on first and second-degree murder charges in the killings of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello, whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach 13 years ago. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty and remains held without bail at the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead. Prosecutors have said Heuermann, who worked as a Manhattan architect before his arrest, is also the “prime suspect” in the slaying of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found with the other three victims. All four of the women — the first of 10 sets of remains found along Ocean Parkway that are believed to be the work of one or more serial killers — were sex workers. Heuermann also told a Suffolk judge Wednesday that he spends about two to three hours a day reviewing the evidence prosecutors have presented against him. "Uh, up to four hours," said Heuermann, in response to a question from Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei about how much time he's permitted per day to view the evidence. "I've been averaging two to three." Heuermann, 60, who appeared to have a fresh haircut, briefly appeared inside a fourth-floor Riverhead courtroom. The other newly provided discovery includes: Police scene logs from the search of Heuermann's Massapequa Park home and storage units and video of the police walk-through of Heuermann's home. Heuermann's next court date is Nov. 15.

New analysis shows that DNA on a pizza box allegedly discarded by Gilgo Beach suspect Rex A. Heuermann matches a cheek swab taken from the suspect, Suffolk prosecutors told the judge presiding over the case on Wednesday.

"The buccal swab erases all doubt," said Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney, who is prosecuting the case himself and attended Heuermann's hearing Wednesday morning.

The revelation came as Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Nicholas Santomartino told the judge he had turned over 5,000 more documents to the defense team.

The DNA analysis is important because Suffolk prosecutors used DNA lifted from a pizza box Heuermann allegedly discarded outside his Manhattan office to link him to one of the victims in the case, prosecutors said.

Michael Brown, Heuermann's attorney, said he could not comment on the DNA analysis because he has not yet seen the material.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Authorities searched Heuermann’s home for 12 days following his July 13 arrest on first and second-degree murder charges in the killings of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello, whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach 13 years ago. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty and remains held without bail at the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney attends a court hearing Wednesday morning in the case against suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann. Credit: James Carbone

Prosecutors have said Heuermann, who worked as a Manhattan architect before his arrest, is also the “prime suspect” in the slaying of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found with the other three victims. All four of the women — the first of 10 sets of remains found along Ocean Parkway that are believed to be the work of one or more serial killers — were sex workers.

Heuermann also told a Suffolk judge Wednesday that he spends about two to three hours a day reviewing the evidence prosecutors have presented against him.

"Uh, up to four hours," said Heuermann, in response to a question from Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei about how much time he's permitted per day to view the evidence. "I've been averaging two to three."

Heuermann, 60, who appeared to have a fresh haircut, briefly appeared inside a fourth-floor Riverhead courtroom.

The other newly provided discovery includes: Police scene logs from the search of Heuermann's Massapequa Park home and storage units and video of the police walk-through of Heuermann's home.

Heuermann's next court date is Nov. 15.