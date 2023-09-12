Gilgo Beach killings: Asa Ellerup, estranged wife of suspect Rex Heuermann, wants guns seized during Massapequa Park home search returned, lawyer says

The attorney for the wife of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann is seeking to have his legally owned guns returned to the family’s Massapequa Park home, saying it’s marital property worth “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Robert Macedonio said his client, Asa Ellerup, who filed for divorce six days after the arrest of her husband of 27 years, has a right to retain ownership of any firearms that were possessed legally. He said he intends to file a notice of claim on the property after it is transferred to law enforcement in Nassau County for consideration of gun charges against Heuermann.

“The county has no lawful right to any of it that's not considered illegal contraband,” Macedonio said.

Suffolk County investigators seized more than 280 firearms from Heuermann’s First Avenue home while executing a search warrant over the course of 12 days ending July 26. They have since concluded their analysis of the weapons and determined some of the items may have been possessed in violation of state gun laws, according to a Sept. 7 filing in criminal court. Prosecutors now have a pending motion to turn the guns over to authorities in Nassau County.

No guns are believed to have been used in the killings for which Heuermann has been accused, prosecutors have said

Heuermann had permits for 92 guns and possessed many long guns not subject to permitting, prosecutors have said. His pistol license has since been suspended by Nassau police, according to court filings.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

A Newsday review of a Suffolk County Police Department Property Section inventory of Heuermann’s seized guns reveals he had a collection of historic long guns, hunting rifles, revolvers and semiautomatic weapons.

Heuermann’s collection includes guns from nearly every decade dating back the 1860s. Firearms in his cache were manufactured in the United States, England, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, Belgium, Brazil, Romania, Israel and France. Some are firearms used in the world wars, while other types include an Uzi and “Tommy” guns, court records show.

They range in value of between a couple hundred dollars to more than $5,000 apiece, according to a comparison of the inventory and online gun dealer price listings.

Macedonio, of Islip Terrace, estimates the entire gun collection could be worth about $300,000.

“They are valuable collectors’ items that he collected legally,” Macedonio said, adding that Heuermann was a “gun guy” who attended NRA conferences.

Macedonio said any outstanding jewelry, clothing and cash removed from the home during the police search should also be returned to Ellerup, who he said is entitled to at least half the marital assets pending the outcome of the divorce.

Heuermann, who turns 60 on Wednesday, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder charges in the killings of three women — Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello — whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach 13 years ago.

Authorities also have said Heuermann is the “prime suspect” in the slaying of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found with the other three victims.

Heuermann's attorney, Michael Brown, of Central Islip, did not respond to a request for comment. Brown previously called the case against his client "circumstantial" and said he maintains his innocence.