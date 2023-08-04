Gilgo Beach killings: Investigators have identified 'Jane Doe No. 7' _ also referred to as 'Fire Island Jane Doe' _ as Karen Vergata, officials say

This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Michael O'Keeffe and Grant Parpan. It was written by Fuller.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced that the FBI has positively identified the victim previously known as “Jane Doe No. 7,” as Karen Vergata, a 34-year-old Manhattan woman whose partial remains were found on Fire Island in 1996, another critical step in the investigation following the arrest last month of suspected serial killer Rex A. Heuermann.

“Today, we are here to announce that as part of the Gilgo Task Force re-examination of all the evidence in the case, we were able to identify “Fire Island Jane Doe” as Karen Vergata who was 34 years old at the time of her disappearance,” Tierney said.

Tierney and other members of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force announced that the FBI positively identified Vergata in October 2022 through genetic genealogy, using a relative of Vergata’s to make the match, a news conference at 10:30 Friday morning. Vergata worked as an escort, Tierney said.

Investigators have not linked Heuermann to the newly identified victim’s killing, the source said.

“It’s important to note there are no charges at this time,” said Tierney. “Miss Vergata’s disappearance was in 1996, which was 27 years ago. We are going to continue to work this particular case as we did the ‘Gilgo four’ investigation. We’re going to have no comment on what, if any, suspects we’ve developed at this time. This is a confidential investigation, so we’re not going to be taking any questions. But our investigation is continuing.”

The task force made a major break in the 13-year-old unsolved mystery of who might have killed 10 people and dumped their bodies along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach with Heuermann’s arrest earlier last month in three of the killings.

Partial remains of the just-identified woman — two severed legs — were discovered in a black plastic garbage bag in Davis Park on Fire Island in April 1996. Other remains were found nearly 15 years later near Jones Beach, on April 11, 2011.

Jane Doe No. 7 was believed to be a young woman with several distinctive scars, police said at the time.

The second set of Jane Doe No. 7’s remains were found near the remains of the victim known as “Peaches” because of the tattoo on her left breast and a toddler believed to be Peaches’ child.

In 2020, investigators identified the woman previously known as “Jane Doe No. 6” or “Manorville Jane Doe,” as Valerie Mack through genetic genealogy. Investigators, including an FBI special agent who was a trained genealogist, uploaded the victim’s DNA profile into public genetic databases and were ultimately able to link Mack to a relative living in New Jersey.

Mack’s son, Benjamin, also provided a DNA sample that confirmed he was the victim’s son.

Heuermann, 59, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder charges in the killings of three women — Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello — whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Authorities have also said Heuermann is the “prime suspect” in the slaying of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found with the other three victims.