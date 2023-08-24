Gilgo Beach killings: Suspect Rex Heuermann was 'violent' and 'aggressive,' sex workers told investigators, Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. says

This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Michael O'Keeffe, Sandra Peddie and Craig Schneider . It was written by O'Keeffe .

Two sex workers described accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann as “violent” and “aggressive” during encounters they had with him, Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. said in an interview with Newsday on Thursday.

The sex workers were interviewed by members of the sheriff’s anti-human trafficking unit operating out of the two Suffolk County jails in Riverhead and Yaphank in late July, not long after the 59-year-old architect was arrested on July 13.

Toulon said the women told investigators that they became concerned for their safety during their intimate encounters with the 6-6, 275-pound Massapequa Park resident.

“A person of that size being a little aggressive was probably frightening,” Toulon said.

Heuermann has been at the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead for about six weeks and appears to be settling in, Toulon said.

But he has been “very emotionless” during his incarceration — even though he has been accused of murdering three women and has been identified by authorities as a prime suspect in the death of a fourth Gilgo Beach victim.

“You wonder what is going on … Is there something going on inside that is brewing?” Toulon said.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. sits for a one-on-one interview with Newsday columnist Joye Brown on the investigation into Gilgo killings suspect Rex Heuermann and the rhythm of his days in jail. Credit: Newsday Staff

The task of keeping a high-profile inmate safe under his watch takes coordination and preparation, the sheriff said, adding Heuermann lives in a special housing unit where he spends 18 to 19 hours a day.

“He’s not just another inmate to me, and forget about the notoriety of this case,” Toulon added. “I’m really trying to look into his soul to see what is it about this guy that’s not about the other 900 [inmates] I’m dealing with.”

When he is not in his unit, Heuermann often walks alone in the recreation unit. But inside the 60-square-foot cell where he lives, he has been reading books, watching television, reading the newspaper and mail. He has also had visits from his defense team and twice from an "individual" the sheriff would not identify.

Other than asking to meet with a member of the clergy once a week, Heuermann has not made any special requests or arrangements.

Toulon, whose other high-profile prisoners have included Mafia crime boss John Gotti and convicted child killer Joel Steinberg, said his staff monitors the suspect closely, looking for any type of change in behavior to avoid potential issues. Those could come when new evidence in their case is presented and also when prisoners realize they will be incarcerated for a long period of time.

"When they see the four walls of their cell start to close in, there is not much more than they can do," Toulon said. "Three months ago, he was walking around the streets in New York City, he was eating at a deli …. It starts to weigh on someone who is incarcerated."

Rex A. Heuermann after his arrest on murder charges in the deaths of three sex workers whose bodies were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010. Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff’s Offic

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder charges in the killings of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello, three of 10 slaying victims whose remains were found along Ocean Parkway.

Authorities have said Heuermann is the “prime suspect” in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found with the other three victims in 2010. All four of the women were sex workers, law enforcement officials said.

Heuermann’s attorney Michael J. Brown could not be immediately be reached for comment Thursday. Brown has said previously that his client, a seemingly successful architect and married father of two who has no prior criminal record, has denied committing the crimes.

Heuermann’s arrest last month may have been a step forward in solving the mystery of the long-unsolved killings. Prosecutors have said they linked Heuermann to three of the killings through DNA, cellular phone technology and an eyewitness statement.

It may take a year or longer before Heuermann’s case goes to trial, due to the massive amounts of evidence gathered by Gilgo Beach Task Force investigators that need to be shared with his defense team. After his arrest, investigators spent days searching his house, two units at a storage facility in Amityville, a Chevy Avalanche he used to own, his Manhattan office and two out-of-town properties.

Toulon said he urges his staffers not to let their guard down while the notorious murder suspect is housed at the Riverhead facility, where there were 421 inmates as of Thursday.

“I don’t want them to ever be complacent with anything, with any of his requests,” Toulon said. “If they feel it is unusual, bring it to a supervisor’s attention. If he is not acting right, make sure he gets the proper medical treatment.”

Added Toulon: “This is a very unique person, as far as what I can see so far.”