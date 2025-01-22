Gilgo Beach killings: Alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann asks judge to try cases separately, court papers show

Attorneys for Rex A. Heuermann have asked a Suffolk judge to try charges related to three of the women whose bodies were found at Gilgo Beach separately from the remaining four alleged victims in the case, court records show. The motion filed Wednesday argues that a "substantial disparity" exists between the evidence in the first indictment — charging Heuermann with first- and second-degree murder in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman — and the allegations in three superseding indictments, which could lead to an improper conviction based on "cumulative effect." "Much of the evidence will involve lengthy testimony, multiple exhibits and be of a technical nature," wrote attorney Sabato Caponi, of Bohemia, a member of the team appointed to represent Heuermann. "A trial encompassing all 10 counts would unjustifiably create a strong risk that the jury will be unable to segregate the evidence by its separate and distinct relevance to each individual incident." The defense motion states that while there is evidence that "may be common" in each of the counts, prosecutors have to date shared "substantially more evidence" they intend to present in the Barthelemy, Costello and Waterman cases. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, who could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday, has said his office would oppose any defense motions to separate the cases. The new defense filing makes several additional arguments for why the killings of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor, Valerie Mack and Sandra Costilla cannot be lawfully tried alongside the first three charged killings and should also be tried separately from each other, including the timing of their deaths spanning nearly 17 years, varying methodologies used in the killings and the different locations where their bodies were found. Heuermann, 61, of Massapequa Park, was charged with first-degree murder in the July 2009 through September 2010 deaths of Barthelemy, Costello and Waterman because those killings are alleged to have been committed intentionally within a 24-month period under a common scheme, prosecutors have said. Heuermann was charged with second-degree murder in relation to Brainard-Barnes, Taylor, Mack and Costilla, whose deaths all occurred more than two years before the other killings and years apart from each other, prosecutors have said. The new defense motion notes that the bodies of Barthelemy, Costello, Waterman and Brainard-Barnes, often referred to as the Gilgo Four, were all found in burlap near Gilgo Beach between 2009 and 2010, their bodies intact with no signs of mutilation. Taylor and Mack were mutilated and partially dismembered with body parts located both at Gilgo Beach and in Manorville. Costilla showed signs of mutilation but she was not dismembered and her body was found more than 40 miles east, in North Sea. "There is no unique and consistent modus operandi common to all seven murders," Caponi alleged in the motion. "Quite the contrary." Caponi also argued that the "heinous nature of the allegations" and "highly circumstantial nature of the evidence" could further jeopardize Heuermann’s right to a fair trial. Lead Heuermann defense attorney Michael J. Brown, of Central Islip, has said the defense was considering a motion for severance since the second superseding indictment brought the number of charged victims to six in June, noting the differences in the Taylor and Costilla cases from the the Gilgo Four. After the special grand jury added an additional charge related to Mack in December, Brown restated his concerns. “[Prosecutors] want to be cumulative, but that’s not how a trial should be and that's not how it should go in this case," he told reporters following Heuermann’s most recent court appearance last month. "Each case should rise and fall on its own and that's why we would make a motion to separate or sever the different cases." Heuermann, who worked as an architect in Manhattan before his arrest, has pleaded not guilty to each of the indictments since his arrest on July 13, 2023. The seven alleged killings date back to Costilla’s death in 1993, followed by Mack in 2000, Taylor in 2004, Brainard-Barnes in 2007, Barthelemy in 2009 and Waterman and Costello in 2010. Wednesday’s filing is the second defense motion filed in the case, both of which will be discussed with Suffolk Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei at a conference set for Jan. 29. Mazzei is expected to set a date at that conference for a hearing on the previous defense motion, which seeks to exclude nuclear DNA results obtained from rootless hairs found at six crime scenes. The judge previously indicated the hearing on the scientific evidence, known as a Frye hearing, could take place in late February or early March. Prosecutors are expected to answer the prior defense motion, which argues the technique used by an outside laboratory is unprecedented in New York and has not been generally accepted as reliable, before next week’s appearance. Tierney has said his office is ready to present the nuclear DNA evidence and they wouldn't have introduced it if they didn't believe in "the efficacy and the admissibility" of that evidence.

