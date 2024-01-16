Gilgo Beach killings: Suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann charged with murder in death of 4th victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann has been indicted on a new murder charge in the killing of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who investigators believe was the first of the “Gilgo Four” to be killed, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Heuermann, 60, appeared in court Tuesday morning before Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei in Riverhead to face a superseding indictment charging him with second-degree murder in Brainard-Barnes’ killing.

Heuermann, dressed in a dark gray suit, his hands cuffed behind his back, glanced up at Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney as he announced the new charge during his brief arraignment Tuesday. He looked away as Tierney said the alleged victim's name.

Defense attorney Michael J. Brown entered a plea of not guilty on Heuermann's behalf and Mazzei ordered him to again be remanded to the county jail.

Brown said his client maintains his innocence.

“Again he said 'I'm not guilty of these charges,' ” Brown said of Heuermann. “He's looking forward to fighting these charges.”

Prosecutors labeled Heuermann, of Massapequa Park, as the prime suspect in Brainard-Barnes’ killing when he was arrested July 13 in the slayings of three other women. The new charges against Heuermann come six months after his arrest in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty.

Heuermann, a Manhattan architect with no prior criminal record, has been held without bail in the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead since his arrest last summer.

On Monday, Tierney called the indictment a “major development” in the case, which is being investigated by the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force.

The district attorney walked into the courtroom about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday with an entourage that included Melissa Cann, sister of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Minutes later, Heuermann's estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, arrived with her daughter, Victoria Heuermann, who is attending a court proceeding in her father's criminal case for the first time.

Prosecutors said they linked Heuermann to Brainard-Barnes’ killing through DNA and other evidence, according to a newly filed bail application.

A hair found on a belt buckle used to bind the feet, ankles and legs of Brainard-Barnes contained DNA that an analysis shows is “7.9 trillion more times likely to have come from a person genetically identical to ASA Ellerup’s SNP Genotyple file than from an unrelated individual.”

Brown said he had previously been told the evidence was unsuitable for nuclear DNA.

“This morning was the first time in this 13-plus years that, miraculously, nuclear DNA testing and results has come forward.”

“We have been told it's mitochondrial testing, and there have been results,” the attorney said. “Those results are not very convincing.”

Investigators have said Ellerup is not a suspect and was out of state when the victim disappeared. But Heuermann lived with Ellerup and could have inadvertently transferred his wife’s hair onto Brainard-Barnes’ remains.

Heuermann’s wife and children were in Atlantic City, New Jersey, from about July 6 to 20, 2007 — around the time Brainard-Barnes was last heard from on July 9, 2007, according to the bail letter.

Prosecutors said that investigators found a Bank of America credit card statement in one of Heuermann’s storage units showing a charge at an Atlantic City Hotel during that time period when police searched the units after his arrest, the bail letter said. Prosecutors said the trip was also corroborated by Heuermann’s wife in an interview after he was arrested.

Heuermann joined his family on July 13, 2007, according to the bail letter, “which allowed Defendant Heuermann unfettered time to execute his plans.”

Ellerup's attorney, Robert Macedonio, said the new details “again make it clear” that Heuermann's wife and children were “not involved, or even in the jurisdiction, when the killing took place.

“We have said consistently since day one that July 13 was a surprise to Asa and her children,” Macedonio said.

The document also gave insight into the dayslong police search of Heuermann’s home and storage units after his arrest. Investigators seized “hundreds of electronic devices” from his home and office that included Google searches for the Gilgo victims, the status of the murder investigations and for software that would “assist in wiping or erasing data from computers and other similar digital devices.”

Investigators also claim they have been further able to link Heuermann to Costello’s disappearance through an analysis of his laptop computer, which they claim shows that Heuermann accessed Costello’s advertisement on Backpage on Sept. 1, 2010, at about 9:03 p.m.

Prosecutors called that new information a “direct link” and said it “further solidifies” that Heuermann was the person described by the witness as being at Costello’s home and later picking her up before she disappeared and was killed.

Prosecutors also said that two phones seized from Heuermann when he was arrested — one he was carrying and the other an Alcatel flip phone recovered from his work desk drawer — were used by Heuermann to make “hundreds of contacts with sex workers between 2020 and 2023.”

On March 1, 2020, at 4:39 p.m. that phone texted someone with a 516 area code named only in the bail letter as “sex worker #1” regarding a sex advertisement in the Massapequa area and said: “Hi, I saw your ad and wanted to see if we could get something up later, Andy.”

After a few exchanges over scheduling, Heuermann’s phone texted on March 4, 2020, at about 7:49 p.m. “Andy here email me at sandbagger303@gmail.com we can talk bed info,” the bail letter said.

Google records and a search warrant for the email account show it was created in 2017 in the name of “Andrew Roberts,” which prosecutors said is one of Heuermann's aliases. Prosecutors also noted that Heuermann’s middle name is Andrew. The email account, according to prosecutors, was used as recently as April 2021 to access and search for “pornography, rape, torture and sex workers several thousand times.”

That email address is also linked to searches for information into the Gilgo Beach murder investigation, prosecutors said.

Brainard-Barnes, 25, of Norwich, Connecticut, who worked as an escort advertising on websites such as Craigslist, was last heard from on July 9, 2007.

Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, in a photograph released by Suffolk authorities in January 2011.

Her remains were found Dec. 13, 2010, on the north side of Ocean Parkway, near Gilgo Beach, during the search for Shannan Gilbert, who had gone missing from Oak Beach. Brainard-Barnes’ remains were bound with a distinctive belt embossed with the initials WH or HM, which Tierney first publicly linked to her death in an August interview with Newsday.

The belt, images of which Suffolk released during a news conference in 2020 in an attempt to drum up investigative tips in the case, was one of three belts used to bind Brainard-Barnes, Tierney said.

Maureen Brainard-Barnes' 24-year-old daughter, Nicolette Brainard-Barnes, read a statement in what her attorney, Gloria Allred, described as her first public comments on her mother's death. She said she was present at the arraignment to speak for her mom.

“I was only seven years old when my mother was murdered,” Brainard-Barnes said. “Her death drastically changed the trajectory of my life. There are countless times I needed her and she was not there. I remember she read to me every night. And now I can no longer remember the sound of her voice.”

Brainard-Barnes said she was 7-years-old when her mother disappeared and that for years it looked like there might never be an arrest.

“While the loss of my mom has been extremely painful for me, the indictment by the grand jury has brought hope for justice for my mom and my family,” she said, adding that she hopes her mom is “remembered as a loving mother.”

Allred, a Los Angeles-based attorney known for handling high-profile women's rights cases, said she has agreed to represent six clients related to several victims, including family members of Brainard-Barnes, Barthelemy and Waterman.

Melissa Cann, younger sister of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, said losing her sister has become “a wound that truly never heals.”

“It remains part of you,” Cann said.

Cann, 39, described her sister as a talented person who had her whole life ahead of her. She said that in addition to the families of the “Gilgo Four” that people also remember the others found along that stretch of narrow highway in 2010 and 2011.

“These victims had families,” Cann said. “They were human beings with aspirations and hope for a better future for themselves.”

The remains of Waterman and Costello were also found in that area on Dec. 13, 2020. Barthelemy’s remains were found two days earlier.

All four of the women — the first of 10 sets of remains found along Ocean Parkway that are believed to be the work of one or more serial killers — were sex workers.

Heuermann was linked to the first three women's killings he was charged with through DNA, cellphone site data and burner phones, prosecutors have said.

A cheek swab, obtained from Heuermann by court order since he’s been in custody, matched a mitochondrial DNA profile that authorities who were surveilling Heuermann developed from a pizza crust and used napkin that allegedly were discarded by Heuermann in Manhattan, prosecutors have said.

The mitochondrial DNA profile developed from the pizza and napkin could not be excluded as a match to a hair found at the bottom of burlap used to “restrain and transport” the remains of Waterman, one of the victims, according to prosecutors.

Brown said the prosecution's DNA claims only potentially place his client in a pool of “thousands and thousands” of possible donors of the hair. He has also said his client has professed his innocence and is actively working on his defense.

Tierney said Tuesday at a news conference following Heuermann’s arraignment that the investigation into the other killings as part of the Gilgo Beach homicide investigation would continue.

“This indictment marks a change in the investigation,” Tierney said. “The grand jury investigation of the so-called ‘Giglo Four’ is over. It has been concluded and we will proceed with those cases in court. Again, we look forward to proving the allegations. But there should be no mistake: the work of the grand jury is continuing.

“With regard to those other bodies and those other murders, the grand jury, the task force, will continue to investigate those cases,” Tierney added. “They’ll be investigated through the grand jury and when it is appropriate and if we have anything to say, we’ll say it at that time.”

Tierney said Heuermann was charged with second-degree murder in Brainard-Barnes’ slaying — not also first-degree murder like was charged in the killings of the other three women — because the first-degree murder statute requires a charged individual commit three murders in a 24-month period and Brainard-Barnes’ killing didn’t occur within that window. Brainard-Barnes was killed in July 2007 while Barthelemy was killed in July 2009; Waterman in June 2010 and Costello in September 2010.

“The numbers just didn’t work out for murder in the first degree as to Brainard-Barnes’ murder,” said Tierney.

Tierney, standing with some of the family members of the victims behind him, said it was important to remember what the case was about: the young women whose lives were cut tragically short.

“Maureen was an intellectual, a writer,” said Tierney. “She was an artistic person. She cared very deeply about the people that she loved. She fiercely protected them. She was a devoted sister. A devoted mother, a devoted daughter. She’s sorely missed by those who loved her. And I know I speak for the entire task force when I say it’s been an honor and a privilege to work these cases and provide that small measure of closure to the family members.”