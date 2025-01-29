Nuclear DNA evidence in alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann's case should be admissible at trial, Suffolk DA's Office says

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says the nuclear DNA evidence in the case against alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann is rooted in science long accepted in New York courts and should be admissible at trial, according to a filing opposing a defense motion to exclude the evidence. Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Andrew Lee, a prosecutor working with the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force, argued that while the specific whole genome sequencing techniques used by an outside lab in the case have never been the subject of an admissibility hearing in New York, the science itself is generally accepted within the scientific community and is "based upon technology that has been implemented for decades.” The DNA results obtained by Astrea Forensics have also been corroborated through mitochondrial DNA analysis performed by another outside lab, Lee wrote in a filing made available Wednesday. "This is the next generation of the evolution of the technology,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said of the DNA evidence. "It’s exciting to be at the forefront of that and we look forward to improving the scientific acceptance and the effectiveness of this technology.” The district attorney’s remarks followed a brief conference before Suffolk Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei, where the Heuermann defense team argued it has not yet received all of the scientific evidence it needs to prepare for a hearing on the issue. Mazzei directed prosecutors to resolve the issues in the coming days so the hearing can be scheduled at Heuermann’s next court appearance Feb. 18. "That’s gonna happen,” Mazzei shouted from the bench as Brown outlined his concerns. The demand letter, shared with reporters outside the courtroom, alleges that while the district attorney’s office has turned over Astrea’s results from the forensic testing of hair samples found at the crime scenes, work done by four labs Astrea outsourced testing to was not included in the discovery received by the defense. "The large gaps in the Astrea records provided thus far makes it impossible for Mr. Heuermann to analyze the scientific data flowing from the time of the alleged nuclear DNA extraction to the time of the final report,” Brown wrote in the letter he turned over to prosecutors and the judge. Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Nicholas Santomartino said "many if not all” the evidence has been turned over and that he, under the direction of the judge, will advise the defense on where to locate the items they’ve requested in time for the hearing to be scheduled at the next court date. Tierney said there also may be some differences of opinion between the two sides in terms of what needs to be disclosed under the law. Newsday reported last week that Heuermann’s attorneys filed the motion Jan. 7 asking Mazzei to exclude expert testimony related to the nuclear DNA results obtained from rootless hairs found at six crime scenes, arguing the technique used by Astrea has not been generally accepted as reliable in the scientific community, a requirement under state law. "There appears to be no precedent from any New York court, or elsewhere in the United States, that the proprietary scientific procedures, methodology or software program employed by [the lab] has ever met the Frye or Daubert standard of admissibility," defense attorney Danielle Coysh argued in the filing. Lee, in his opposition papers filed Wednesday, said that while prosecutors oppose the legal arguments made by the defense, they consent to the Frye Hearing, where they intend to "demonstrate the general acceptance” of the evidence. But Brown said the defense maintains the DNA evidence does not belong in a criminal trial. "They call it science, we call it magic, quite frankly,” he told reporters. "We can sit in a courtroom and actually have the judge determine if this is in fact science, if it is acceptable in the scientific community and if it should come in at trial. We obviously feel it should not and it’s not science.” Mazzei also gave prosecutors until the Feb. 18 court date to respond to a Jan. 29 defense motion previously reported by Newsday to separate three of the Gilgo cases from the other four and to hold five separate trials related to Heuermann’s alleged victims. Tierney said he believes the cases of all seven women — Amber Lynn Costello, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor, Valerie Mack and Sandra Costilla — were properly joined in a single indictment and prosecutors will oppose the defense request. "I think if you look at … the alleged intent of this individual, and some of the evidence that we have in this case, I think the alleged intent, from the evidence, was clear with regard to all seven charges,” Tierney said. Heuermann, who has been held at the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead since his arrest on July 13, 2023, has pleaded not guilty in all seven alleged killings.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney in Riverhead on Wednesday. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

