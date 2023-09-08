Gilgo Beach killings: Prosecutors seek to turn over hundreds of Rex Heuermann's guns to Nassau, court filings say

Suffolk County prosecutors are seeking to turn over more than 280 firearms seized from the home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann to Nassau County where he could face gun possession charges, according to a filing in Suffolk County Criminal Court.

Investigators in Suffolk County have concluded their analysis of the weapons and ammunition taken from Heuermann’s Massapequa Park home and determined some of the items may have been possessed in violation of state gun laws, according to the filing.

“Proper jurisdiction for any charges related to unlawful possession of the items … would reside with Nassau County,” Assistant District Attorney Lawrence Opisso wrote in the motion filed with State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei Thursday.

The motion does not state specifically which sections of New York’s firearms law Heuermann may have violated. No guns are believed to have been used in the killings for which he’s been accused, prosecutors have said.

Opisso also states in the filing that Nassau County has suspended Heuermann’s pistol license, “which would make his continuing possession of any pistols or revolvers illegal.”

An inventory of weapons seized from his home in the days after he was arrested show Heuermann collected many guns from the earlier part of the last century, according to a filing obtained by Newsday. His assault rifles are notated in the filing, along with a rifle with a defaced serial number, the records show. Boxes of ammunition, gunpowder and survivalist gear are among other seized items included in the inventory list.

The motion to transfer the motion was filed after conversations between Suffolk, Nassau and New York State police with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the records show.

Prosecutors have said Heuermann had permits for 92 guns and possessed many long guns not subject to permitting.

Heuermann's attorney, Michael Brown, of Central Islip, said early Friday that he had not yet received the motion. Brown previously called the case against his client "circumstantial" and stressed that Heuermann had no prior criminal record.

Brendan Brosh, a spokesperson for Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, declined comment.

The motion, which has yet to receive Mazzei’s approval, was filed two days after the judge signed an order allowing Heuermann use of a laptop and external hard drive for four hours each day to review discovery in the case against him, court records show. Only Heuermann, who is currently housed at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead, and members of his legal team are permitted to view the discovery, according to the order. Heuermann will be allowed to keep written notes about the evidence.

Heuermann, 59, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder charges in the killings of three women — Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello — whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach 13 years ago.

Authorities also have said Heuermann is the “prime suspect” in the slaying of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found with the other three victims.

Heuermann was arrested outside his Manhattan architecture firm July 13 and arraigned the following afternoon.

The search of his home, led by Suffolk County Police Department detectives, continued for 12 days, ending on July 26.

While Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney declined to describe many of the items investigators removed from the First Avenue home Heuermann shared with his wife and two adult children, he did say hundreds of guns were seized. Any potential trace evidence that was found, which could include possible blood, DNA and fibers, was to be analyzed by scientists in a laboratory, the district attorney said.

“We have obtained a massive amount of material,” Tierney said in his July 26 media briefing. “All of this has to be cataloged and analyzed and it’s going to take quite some time. … It’s not like TV. It’s going to be a while for the analysts to do their job. … We won’t know exactly what we have for quite some time, just given the sheer volume of evidence that was taken.”

After Tierney announced the conclusion of the search at Heuermann's home, Nassau County Police reopened the street where the suspect lives, which had been closed to vehicle and foot traffic since soon after he was arrested. Heuermann's family returned to the red-shingled house the following day.

Investigators have said they linked Heuermann to the three victims through DNA obtained from pizza crust he allegedly discarded outside his midtown Manhattan office, cellular phone site data and a dark green 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche that he once owned.

The vehicle helped crack the nearly 13-year mystery of who might have dumped the first bodies discovered in thick vegetation in the Gilgo Beach area. A state police investigator, working on a newly assembled "Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force" in 2022, produced Heuermann as a possible suspect after searching a law enforcement database for owners of dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanches, prosecutors said.

Heuermann, who stands at 6-4, also matched the physical description that a witness provided to authorities of a man who visited Costello's home on the day before she was last seen alive.