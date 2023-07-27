Gilgo Beach killings: Family of suspected killer Rex Heuermann returns home to Massapequa Park 

The family of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann returned to the family’s Massapequa Park home Thursday, apparently for the first time since investigators concluded a two-week long search for evidence.

Heuermann’s estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, his stepson and the family dog were seen in the front yard of the dilapidated home on First Avenue, which was the subject of an extensive police search over 12 days following Heuermann’s July 13 arrest on murder charges in the killings of three women whose remains were discovered in the Gilgo Beach area in 2010.

Ellerup declined to answer reporters’ questions and made an obscene hand gesture, shouting: “Don’t talk to me!”

News 12 Long Island broadcast video from the scene showing Ellerup apparently shouting at journalists in the front yard of the home and petting and kissing the family dog on the front porch.

Christopher Sheridan, the stepson, took the family dog for a walk in the afternoon, and said "no" when asked by reporters if he had anything to say about Heuermann.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ellerup’s divorce attorney Robert Macedonio did not immediately provide comment Thursday.

A Suffolk County Police Department spokesperson said it could not confirm that its detectives had accompanied the family to the home.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney on Monday said investigators had seized a “massive amount” of potential evidence from the home that would be further assessed for evidentiary value. He said then that the family’s attorney had been informed they could return home.

Suspected Gilgo Beach killer Rex A. Heuermann. Credit: Suffolk County Sheriffs Offic

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment charging him with first- and second-degree murder in the killings of three women who worked as sex workers: Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello. Heuermann is also the "prime suspect" in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose body was found in proximity to the other three women, prosecutors have said.

Tierney has declined to detail what investigators removed from the home he described as “cluttered,” other than the 279 firearms that were recovered from inside a walk-in vault in the basement.

Police opened First Avenue to pedestrian and vehicle traffic Monday afternoon — following the conclusion of the search of the home — but Nassau police said the department was stationing officers outside to enforce loitering and jaywalking laws in an effort to prevent the home from continuing to be a tourist attraction and disrupting neighbors.

Signs saying “no stopping” and “no standing at any time” have been erected on Heuermann’s block and on nearby Michigan Avenue. Nassau police did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for the number of summons, if any, issued.