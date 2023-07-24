Gilgo Beach killings: Search of suspect Rex Heuermann's house has been 'fruitful,' Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison says

The police search of suspected Gilgo Beach killer Rex A. Heuermann’s Massapequa Park home “has been fruitful” for investigators, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said Monday, as authorities continued searching the suspect’s backyard.

“I’m optimistic,” said Harrison, as he spoke to reporters near Heuermann’s First Avenue home. “As you can see, we have people from the medical examiner’s office, state police, Nassau police, and so everybody’s working together. I want to believe that we should be finished up either sometime tomorrow [Tuesday] or later this week … But once again, this investigation will continue once we leave Massapequa.”

Harrison did not disclose what potential evidence investigators have found, except a cache of firearms, and could not say if any of the killings may have occurred inside the house.

Harrison spoke as investigators on Monday were seen ground-penetrating radar after they dug up the backyard of the home on Sunday.

“We’re just doing a total investigation around the house to see if there’s anything back there that we need to take a closer look at,” Harrison said. “It will help us to identify anything in that backyard that we need to take into our possession.”

By Monday morning, the area in the backyard that police excavated Sunday was graded over with dirt, footage from a Newsday drone shows.

The search of Heuermann's house entered its 11th day on Monday.

Heuermann is accused of killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello, sex workers whose remains were found in a wooded area along the roadway near Gilgo Beach in December 2010. He's also considered by investigators to be a "prime suspect” in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose body was found along with the others.

Residents of the Massapequa Park neighborhood-turned-crime-scene on Sunday were taking the disruptions around them in stride.

Robert Musto, of Michigan Avenue, which intersects with First Avenue near the home Heuermann shared with his wife and two children, praised Suffolk police and state troopers for being helpful and understanding with residents.

"I think most of the people here are patient," said Musto, who has lived a handful of houses away from Heuermann for 40 years. "The police have been excellent. And I know the reporters have a job to do.”

As police could be seen walking past the large law enforcement vehicles that mostly block the view of the house where Heuermann, 59, has lived since childhood, Musto marveled at how many people have visited what's now a true-crime landmark.

“It's the people coming here getting interviewed, they don't even live here. … it's crazy,” Musto said of the scene, which has unfolded since the July 14 announcement of Heuermann’s arrest.

Musto said people stop and take pictures with their cellphones, even though it’s hard to decipher what’s happening on the property mere yards away.

"You can't even see anything," he said.

Cathy Huber, who grew up in Massapequa, returned from North Carolina this past weekend for her 40th class reunion, where Heuermann's arrest was on everyone's mind. Huber graduated from Berner High School two years after the suspected killer did in 1981.

"I must have had two years of high school with him, but I didn't know him," she said.

Huber said that while most of the reunion was spent catching up and sharing family pictures, chatter about the arrest could not be avoided.

"There was a lot of shock and surprise," she said.

Local resident Gabriella Hansen, 23, stopped while on a run through the neighborhood Sunday afternoon. She said it was quiet compared with another recent day, when almost two dozen spectators stood outside. After news of the digging broke, more spectators returned, some trying to capture investigators' efforts on video.

"It's kind of crazy," Hansen said of the activity. "But I'm sure most people understand."

Huber said the neighbors she spoke with were not concerned about the streets being closed or anything else happening outside their homes, understanding the importance of the work at hand.

"Take your time, get everything you need if you can get justice for these women," Huber said.

Harrison told reporters on Saturday that the “24-hour, seven-day-a-week operation” at the house likely will wrap up this week.

“The team effort is helping us get to a place where we can present it to Ray Tierney, the district attorney, and put this gentleman away for a very, very long period of time,” he said.

Heuermann’s next court appearance will be before State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei in Riverhead on Aug. 1. The suspect is being housed in the neighboring correctional facility.

With Lisa L. Colangelo, Grant Parpan and Darwin Yanes