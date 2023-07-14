Long Island serial killer: The victims, key moments in Gilgo investigation

Suffolk County Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the long-unsolved Gilgo Beach killings, which began with the discovery of the human remains of sex workers in 2010, a source confirmed to Newsday.

Two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation identified the suspect as Rex Heuermann, 59, of Massapequa Park.

The Gilgo investigation has spanned 13 years, starting in 2010 with the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert in Oak Beach. In their search for Gilbert, whose body was eventually found more than a year after she went missing, police uncovered the remains of 10 other people including a toddler, pointing to a possible serial killer.

Over the years, many of these victims have been identified and officials have shared some evidence but no arrests had been made — until today.

Here is a timeline of key moments in the investigation.

May 1, 2010: Shannan Gilbert goes missing

Shannan Gilbert went missing in 2010. Credit: AP/Provided by John Ray Law

Shannan Gilbert, a young woman who worked as an escort, disappeared after being called to a client's home in Oak Beach.

Dec. 11, 2010: First human remains found

A cross was placed at the site where the remains of Melissa Barthelemy, right, were found off of Ocean Parkway in the Gilgo Beach area on June 11, 2011. Credit: Uli Seit; Doug Benz for Newsday

While searching for Gilbert, a Suffolk police officer and his dog found remains near Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach, later identified as Melissa Barthelemy.

Dec. 13, 2010: Three more bodies found

Melissa Cann holds a photo of her sister. Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose body was found on Gilgo Beach on Jan. 24, 2011. Credit: Chris Ware

Police found three other bodies, identified as Maureen Brainard Barnes, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello.

Megan Waterman, 22, of Scarborough, and Amber Lynn Costello, 27, of North Babylon

Authorities knew almost immediately they were pursuing a serial killer.

March 2011: Another body found

Jessica Taylor, whose partial skeletal remains were found near Gilgo Beach on March 29, 2011. Credit: AP/Photo provided by John Ray Law

The dismembered body of another woman who worked as an escort was found. Her name was Jessica Taylor.

April 4, 2011: Remains of toddler, two others found

A map released by Suffolk Police shows the locations where human remains of victims were found in the Gilgo investigation.

The remains of three more people were found: a female toddler, a man and a woman authorities called “Jane Doe No. 6.”

April 11, 2011: More human remains found

An artist's rendition of a woman whose remains were found along Ocean Parkway in Nassau in April 2011. These remains are connected to remains found on Fire Island in April 1996. Credit: SCPD

A woman's skull was discovered along Ocean Parkway in Nassau County near Tobay Beach. The remains were genetically matched with remains discovered in 1996 in Davis Park on Fire Island, significantly expanding the timeline and geographic reach of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation. This victim has not been identified. Police released a sketch depicting what she may have looked like.

A set of human remains was also found in a plastic bag at Jones Beach State Park near Zach's Bay. The remains, through DNA analysis, were confirmed to be the mother of the female toddler found in Suffolk.

The mother’s partial remains were first discovered in Hempstead Lake State Park in 1997 and she has become known as “Peaches” due to a bitten heart-shaped tattoo of a peach on her body.

Investigators developed competing theories on who could be responsible.

May 9, 2011: Suffolk DA says multiple killers could be responsible

Then-Suffolk DA Thomas Spota said the crimes might be the work of at least three killers.

Nov. 30, 2011: Police consider different theories

Six months later, then-Police Commissioner Richard Dormer said he believed there was only one killer.

Some theories that police considered: A man, maybe former law enforcement. Likely a Long Islander. Someone who solicits sex workers.

Dec. 13, 2011: Gilbert's remains found

Investigators search the area where they found skeletal remains of Shannan Gilbert, left, in a drained marsh just east of Oak Beach on Dec. 13, 2011. Mari Gilbert, places flowers, on March 10, 2012, at the site where the remains of her daughter, Shannan Gilbert, were found in a wooded area along Ocean Parkway between Oak Beach and Gilgo Beach. Credit: Charles Eckert; James Carbone

Shannan Gilbert's remains were found in a marshy, mossy area in Oak Beach.

The families of the women wanted justice. And the larger community wondered if there was a killer in their midst.

April 9, 2018: Hart takes over investigation

Geraldine Hart became the fourth Suffolk police commissioner to oversee the investigation, after a 20-year career with the FBI.

Jan. 16, 2020: Evidence shared with public

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, holds up a picture of a belt that investigators believe belonged to the serial killer, during a news conference at police headquarters in Yaphank on Jan. 16, 2020. Credit: James Carbone

An image of a black leather belt, which Hart called “a significant piece of evidence,” was made public. The belt is stamped with the letters "WH" or "HM.” A website for the public to submit tips was also released.

May 28, 2020: 'Jane Doe No. 6' is Valerie Mack

Valerie Mack, in an undated family photo from when she was in high school. She was identified by police on May 28, 2020 as one of the victims whose remains were found at Gilgo Beach. Credit: Courtesy Mack family; Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

"Jane Doe No. 6" was publicly identified as Valerie Mack through genetic genealogy, a procedure in which DNA is compared to profiles uploaded by users of public genealogy websites.

December 2021: New police commissioner focuses on Gilgo

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison speaks about the Gilgo Beach homicides in Oak Beach on Dec. 31, 2021. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Rodney K. Harrison becomes Suffolk's new police commissioner and says the Gilgo Beach homicide investigation is a top priority.

February 2022: Gilgo task force created

Harrison says he created a new task force to tackle the unsolved Gilgo Beach killings.

The multiagency "Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force" includes investigators from the Suffolk County Police Department and the FBI, as well as the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office. Some task force members will meet daily, he said.

"I’m very confident it’s going to help us identify a suspect going to the near future," Harrison said.

Spring 2022: Police release new evidence

The Suffolk County Police Department released video that shows Gilgo Beach homicide victim Megan Waterman in a Hauppauge hotel just before she disappeared on June 6, 2010. Credit: SCPD

In April, Suffolk police release video that shows Gilgo Beach homicide victim Megan Waterman in a Hauppauge hotel just before she disappeared almost 12 years ago. Harrison said the department released the video to enlist the public’s help in solving the Gilgo killings.

The next month, police release new details about the first four Gilgo Beach victims and the chaotic 911 call made by Shannan Gilbert on the night of her disappearance.

“As the Homicide Squad continues its tireless work on this investigation, we believe now is the right time to disseminate this previously unreleased information in hopes of eliciting tips from the public and providing greater transparency about the victims,” Harrison said in a statement.

October 2022: FBI seeks help in Alabama

The FBI seeks help from residents of Mobile, Alabama, to identify Gilgo Beach murder victim Jane Doe No. 3 and her toddler, a law enforcement source told Newsday.

July 13, 2023: Gilgo suspect arrested

Police are at the scene on First Avenue in Massapequa Park in a possible arrest in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders on Friday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Suffolk County Police arrest a suspect in connection with the killings, a source confirmed to Newsday the next morning.

Two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation identified the suspect as Rex Heuermann, 59, of Massapequa Park.

With John Valenti, Robert Brodsky, Anthony M. DeStefano, Nicole Fuller and Michael O’Keeffe