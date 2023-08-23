Cops: 3-year-old girl shot in Ridge after homicide suspect next door fires on police

A 3-year-old girl was shot in the chest Tuesday night in Ridge after a bullet allegedly fired at police by a homicide suspect next door pierced a wall of her family's apartment, Suffolk County Police said.

Homicide detectives had been investigating Gary Jones, 38, of North Amityville, when they arrived at the Smith Road apartment complex at around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

"While interviewing a friend of the suspect who lived at the residence, detectives learned that the suspect was inside the house," police said in a news release early Wednesday.

Jones "appeared from a room inside the house, armed with a handgun, and fired numerous shots at the detectives. The detectives backed out of the house," the release said.

No officers were injured and they did not return fire, according to the release. A standoff ensued and Jones, a suspect in a June 19 homicide in Central Islip, took his own life, said Lt. Kevin Beyrer, head of the Suffolk County Homicide Squad. Police did not immediately provide details about the homicide or why they considered Jones a suspect.

The girl's father, James Toney, 35, who lives with his family in a unit that shares a wall with the apartment where Jones allegedly opened fire, said she had just been given a bath and was getting ready for bed when a single bullet struck her. Toney said he looked down the hallway after hearing the shots and could see blood on his daughter's shirt.

Toney's partner, Cathy Serrano, the girl's mother, and the couple's son were also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

As he exited the apartment holding his daughter, Toney said, he saw police outside with their guns drawn, their attention and weapons trained on the neighboring apartment's front door.

“I dropped to my knees and said [to the police officers] I don’t know what’s going on, but please help me,” Toney recalled more than an hour later while holding a shirt stained with the wounded girl's blood.

“Please take my daughter," he recalled telling the officers.

Police said the girl underwent surgery at an area hospital and was in stable condition.

Earlier, police could be heard negotiating with Jones over a loud speaker while he was inside the friend's apartment. Police had successfully ushered the friend and children out of the unit before shots were fired.

Dozens of officers, including tactical units, surrounded the Strathmore Ridge condominium community. More than a dozen police vehicles blocked the north entrance to the complex. Yellow police tape closed off other roadways between several of the buildings.

“This is the Suffolk County Police Department, please come to the front door with your hands up and step outside to the front porch,” an officer pleaded several times around 11:15 p.m. Police then blared an emergency siren several times as neighbors rousted from their units by the commotion looked on.

The standoff ended at around midnight after police sent a robot inside the unit, where they confirmed Jones was dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dozens of residents of the surrounding units were evacuated as police continued to surround the unit for more than three hours following the shooting.