Good Samaritan’s snowblower swiped in NYC

NEW YORK — A good neighbor who likes to clear the snow off his entire street in New York City has been rewarded with the theft of his snowblower from the back of his pickup truck.

Sixty-seven-year-old William Hebner of Staten Island picked his wife up from her job at a department store on Thursday and then got to work on the foot and a half of snow that had fallen overnight.

He took a break to warm up and put his snowblower in his truck’s flatbed. His daughter alerted him later that the snowblower was gone.

Neighbors told the Daily News that Hebner helped the whole block.

Christina Olavrria said Hebner helped free her car from the snow, and she feels horrible that someone stole his snowblower.