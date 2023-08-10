Boy, 14, charged with spray-painting swastikas at Merrick school playground

A 14-year-old boy from Freeport has been arrested and charged with spray-painting swastikas on playground equipment at a Merrick elementary school in late July.

The incident, at Roland A. Chatterton Elementary School on Merrick Avenue, was discovered by a passerby who reported the graffiti at about 9 a.m. on July 30. Nassau County police said investigators found two black swastikas measuring about 12 x 12 inches each on the playground equipment.

The youth's name was not disclosed, nor was the specific evidence connecting him to the crime. He was charged with criminal mischief, aggravated harassment making graffiti and possession of graffiti instruments, and issued an appearance ticket to appear in family court.

There have been 56 hate crimes on Long Island in 2021, the most recent year data is available, according to figures from the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services. Of the 56, 19 were anti-Jewish. Jews were the most commonly target group, the figures show.

With Matthew Chayes