Great Neck man charged in menacing

A Great Neck man was arrested on several charges early Sunday morning after he allegedly menaced two people with a simulated plastic handgun, Nassau police said.

Mario Murillo, 33, was at his home on Steamboat Road with a 25-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman at 3:40 a.m. when an argument broke out, police said. After the argument intensified and the two victims attempted to leave the home, Murillo confronted them with a handgun, police said.

The two victims left and Murillo went back into his home. Meanwhile police, who had been notified, went to Murillo's home. Murillo, who initially wouldn't leave his home, eventually came out and police arrested him. Police said they found a simulated plastic handgun at his house. No one was injured.

Murillo was charged with two counts of second-degree menacing and one count of fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.