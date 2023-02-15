Greenport carjacking: SUV stolen with 14-month-old child sleeping inside

A Good Samaritan helped police resolve a harrowing carjacking Tuesday in the Town of Southold, after a Holtsville man stole a Mercedes Benz SUV with the driver’s 14-month-old grandchild asleep inside, police said.

The incident occurred at 2:05 p.m. on Front Street in Greenport, and ended when the alleged carjacker, Paul G. Ludeman, 55, lost control on a sharp turn on westbound Route 25/Main Road, crashing into a guardrail and coming to a stop on the property of Southold American Legion Post 803, police said. The scene is about a half-mile or so east of the Southold Town Police Headquarters.

Police said Ludeman was uninjured in the crash and said neither the driver — the child's grandmother — nor the child suffered any physical injuries.

“Thank God it ended on a sharp curve,” Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley said Wednesday, adding: “The fact that he [Ludeman] made it through Southold village at the kind of speed he was doing, going through a red light, with people crossing the street there, just before school was due to let out, all without hitting anybody . . . I see how it could have worked out so much worse than how it ended.”

Police said the incident began when the grandmother, whose identity was not immediately released because she is a victim, stopped the Mercedes on Front Street to run into a store — leaving her grandchild, whose identity was also not released, asleep and secured in the vehicle.

“I think she thought she locked the car,” Flatley said. “But she comes out just as the vehicle is driving off — and that’s when the Good Samaritan gets involved.”

That Good Samaritan, whose identity also has not been released, urged the panicked grandmother to get into his car, Flatley said, and then immediately gave chase westbound on Main Road, managing to force the Mercedes onto the shoulder near Moore’s Lane, about a half-mile from where it had been taken.

The grandmother then exited the Good Samaritan’s car, running to the Mercedes in an attempt to free her grandchild from the vehicle, Flatley said. But Ludeman then began to drive off, Flatley said, at which time the woman jumped into the vehicle only to have Ludeman drive off again — this time with both the woman and child in the vehicle.

The Good Samaritan continued to pursue the stolen Mercedes, Flatley said, again forcing Ludeman to stop — this time, near Silvermere Road. At that point, police said, the driver allowed the grandmother and her grandchild to exit the SUV. He then drove off westbound again, police said.

The Good Samaritan then called 911 — just as, Flatley said, a Southold Town Police sector car rolled up on the unfolding scene.

As what police described as “critical information” was broadcast department-wide, the initial sector car patrol officer located the SUV westbound near Town Harbor Lane, traveling at speeds of up to about 70 mph, Flatley said — a pursuit that ensued until Ludeman crashed.

Ludeman was charged with third-degree grand larceny, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle under Leandra’s Law, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, use of a vehicle without an interlock device, reckless driving and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Additional charges are possible, Flatley said, and will be determined by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, which now has the case.

Flatley said none of the adults involved knew each other.

“I think this Good Samaritan saw what was going on and just decided to get involved,” he said.