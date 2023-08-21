Calverton man pleads guilty to razor attack on former girlfriend's family, DA says

A Calverton man pleaded guilty Monday to burglary and assault charges months after forcing his way into the home of a former girlfriend’s parents and attacking three of her family members, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Guillermo Ayala Jr., 30, admitted to slashing the faces of the former girlfriend’s father and uncle with a razor blade before cutting the arm of her aunt, all of whom attempted to stop him from confronting the woman on Dec. 3, 2022, prosecutors said in a news release.

“This defendant was so determined to carry out violence against the mother of his children that he savagely attacked three of her family members that attempted to stop him,” District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a statement. “Thankfully, this defendant now faces a significant prison sentence which will afford the victim and her family a sense of safety and security.”

Ayala pleaded guilty before State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei to first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, prosecutors said.

The woman’s uncle suffered a 4½-inch-deep laceration from the top of his forehead to the bottom of his jaw and continuing behind his ear, resulting in permanent disfigurement to his face, prosecutors said. Ayala, with razor still in hand, was subdued by family members until police arrived.

Ayala also admitted to driving the woman to a remote area in Riverhead on the preceding day and placing his hands around her neck when she refused to share her phone with him, according to the news release.

The woman was at her father’s home in Mount Sinai the following evening to tell him about the incident, when the attack took place prosecutors said.

Ayala’s attorney, Joseph Hanshe of Sayville, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ayala is expected to be sentenced Sept. 20.