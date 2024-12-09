Antonio Lam, 30, of Lynbrook accused of firing gun while resisting arrest in Elmont

A Lynbrook man is facing felony assault and weapons charges after he allegedly fired a gun while resisting arrest during a traffic stop in Elmont early Sunday morning, Nassau County police said.

Antonio Lam, 30, fled the scene on foot when police stopped him near Hoeffner Avenue and Pelham Street at 12:50 a.m. and was apprehended a short time later near Carnegie Avenue, according to a police news release.

No one was struck by the single bullet allegedly fired from a .40 caliber gun investigators recovered from Lam, but a Fifth Squad detective was injured as a result of Lam “violently resisting arrest,” police said. Lam was not injured during the incident, according to the news release.

Lam was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm. He also faces a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge when he is arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, police said.