Long IslandCrime

Antonio Lam, 30, of Lynbrook accused of firing gun while resisting arrest in Elmont

By Grant Parpangrant.parpan@newsday.com@GrantParpan

A Lynbrook man is facing felony assault and weapons charges after he allegedly fired a gun while resisting arrest during a traffic stop in Elmont early Sunday morning, Nassau County police said.

Antonio Lam, 30, fled the scene on foot when police stopped him near Hoeffner Avenue and Pelham Street at 12:50 a.m. and was apprehended a short time later near Carnegie Avenue, according to a police news release.

No one was struck by the single bullet allegedly fired from a .40 caliber gun investigators recovered from Lam, but a Fifth Squad detective was injured as a result of Lam “violently resisting arrest,” police said. Lam was not injured during the incident, according to the news release.

Lam was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm. He also faces a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge when he is arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, police said.

Grant Parpan

Grant Parpan covers Suffolk County courts and federal courts for Newsday. A Long Island native, he joined Newsday in 2022.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
With everything from shopping small to the hottest gifts, even where to eat while you are on a mall marathon, NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have it covered.  Credit: Randee Daddona; Newsday / Howard Schnapp

NewsdayTV's ultimate holiday shopping show With everything from shopping small to the hottest gifts, even where to eat while you are on a mall marathon, NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have it covered. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
With everything from shopping small to the hottest gifts, even where to eat while you are on a mall marathon, NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have it covered.  Credit: Randee Daddona; Newsday / Howard Schnapp

NewsdayTV's ultimate holiday shopping show With everything from shopping small to the hottest gifts, even where to eat while you are on a mall marathon, NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have it covered. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME