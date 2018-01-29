Police: Shots fired probe leads to counterfeit money find

A Baldwin man was arrested Sunday night after he fired “a pistol designed to fire blanks” and then was found to be in possession of more than $100,000 in counterfeit currency, police said.

Dwayne C. White, 37, of Everett Court, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, resisting arrest, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, Nassau County police said.

First Precinct officers responded to Everett Court at 7:20 p.m. on a report of shots fired, and the investigation led to White’s residence, police said.

Officers found the counterfeit currency there, as well as “firearms that were designed to fire blank cartridges,” police said.