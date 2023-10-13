Long IslandCrime

Murat Tek of Westbury had handgun in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport, TSA says

By Joe Werkmeisterjoe.werkmeister@newsday.com

A Westbury man who allegedly attempted to bring a loaded handgun through a security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday told authorities he forgot he had the weapon, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Murat Tek, 53, was arrested after TSA officers discovered the 9 mm handgun loaded with eight bullets in a carry-on bag, according to the TSA and Port Authority Police.

Tek faces a felony charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

Port Authority Police confiscated the gun after an X-ray unit alerted TSA officers to the weapon, according to the TSA.

In addition to the criminal charge, Tek faces a civil penalty of up to $15,000, according to the TSA.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Queens Criminal Court. Attorney information was not yet listed in online court records. 

It was the eighth gun TSA officers detected at airport checkpoints so far this year, the agency said.

“Bringing guns to checkpoints is a serious security violation and this individual can expect to receive a fine that will be in the thousands of dollars,” said Robert Duffy, the agency’s federal security director for the airport, said in a statement.

Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms if they are in checked baggage, unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case should be taken to an airline check-in counter to be declared, according to the TSA.

Additional information on traveling with a firearm is available at tsa.gov.

Joe Werkmeister
By Joe Werkmeister

Joe Werkmeister covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. He is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University and previously worked as the editor of two North Fork community newspapers.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
GOP turns to Jim Jordan ... Suffolk budget ... Feed Me: State Room in Patchogue Credit: Newsday

Updated 17 minutes ago School security ... SBU radio station ... David Beckham on LI ... Islanders season outlook

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
GOP turns to Jim Jordan ... Suffolk budget ... Feed Me: State Room in Patchogue Credit: Newsday

Updated 17 minutes ago School security ... SBU radio station ... David Beckham on LI ... Islanders season outlook

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME