2 face multiple charges after gunshots fired into Valley Stream home, police say
Two men face a slate of charges after gunshots were fired into a Valley Stream home Sunday, Nassau police said.
Police responded to a 911 call Sunday at 1:50 p.m. for shots fired into a Garfield Avenue home and found multiple dispensed shell casings on the ground, police said. After obtaining a description of the suspects, police located the two men inside a smoke shop on Ocean Avenue, where they were arrested without incident, police said.
Police said they recovered a Springfield XD .40 caliber handgun hidden inside a black backpack.
Scange Volant, 31, of Magnolia Avenue, New Cassel and Imani Rochester, 32, of Hausch Boulevard, Roosevelt, face multiple counts of weapons possession and reckless endangerment, police said.
Volant was also charged with attempted assault; Rochester is also charged with tampering with physical evidence, police said.
The two will be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.
Possible 4th charge in fatal crash ... Masks effective? ... Downtown Hampton Bays ... Alzheimer's care
Possible 4th charge in fatal crash ... Masks effective? ... Downtown Hampton Bays ... Alzheimer's care