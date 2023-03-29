7-Eleven worker hit with hammer by would-be shoplifter who drove off with two others, police say

A 7-Eleven employee was seriously injured early Wednesday when he and a co-worker confronted suspected shoplifters who just exited their Baldwin store, only to be attacked with a hammer, Nassau County Police said.

Police said the incident occurred at the store at 1271 Grand Ave. at 1:36 a.m. and said the three suspects, a man and two women, took off in a blue sport utility vehicle.

The SUV was last seen headed east on Grand Terrace Avenue, police said.

Police said the employee, a 26-year-old man, was struck in the head with a hammer wielded by the male suspect and was taken to a hospital with "serious head trauma." Police said the victim is expected to survive. The second employee, a 55-year-old man, was not injured in the attack, police said.

Two of the suspects, identified as a male wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a gray beanie, and a female wearing a black jacket, red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black sandals and a purple bandanna, entered the store and, police said, removed "several items and left the store without paying for the items."

After the employees confronted the suspects outside the store, police said an argument ensued, but the stolen items were recovered. Then the suspects got into the SUV, which was driven by a female, police said.

Before the trio drove off, police said the male suspect got out of the SUV, attacked the worker with thea hammer, and got back into the SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.