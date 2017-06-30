Long IslandCrime

Hamptons burglar threatened girl in her bathroom, police say

Jorge Xajap Ajcuc, 30, of Shinnecock Hills, who threatened a young female with a knife in a bathroom at her home was arrested on a burglary charge, Southampton Town police said on Friday, June 30, 2017. Credit: Southampton Town Police Department

A Shinnecock Hills man who threatened a young female with a knife in a bathroom at her home was arrested on a burglary charge, police said on Friday.

After entering a Southampton home on June 24, Jorge Xajap Ajcuc, 30, approached the girl, who was able to leave the bathroom and wake her father, the town police said in a statement.

Ajcuc, who was naked when the homeowner confronted him, leapt out of a second-story window and fled, police said.

Though Southampton police immediately searched for him, detectives did not locate him until Thursday, and he was arrested and arraigned Friday at Southampton Town Justice Court, police said.

He was ordered held on $10,000 bail, authorities said.

A Southampton Town police representative was not immediately available to say whether Ajcuc had any previous contact with the family or whether this was a random burglary.

