Harendra Singh, Frederick Mei to be sentenced today in ex-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano's corruption case

Two cooperating witnesses who testified against ex-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano at his 2019 corruption trial are scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for their own involvement in the bribery scheme that sent the former politician to federal prison.

Star witness Harendra Singh — a former politically connected restaurateur who testified that he bribed Mangano with a slew of gifts, including a $450,000 “no-show” job for his wife, Linda Mangano, in exchange for the county executive using his influence to get Town of Oyster Bay officials to indirectly guarantee loans for Singh — has asked the judge to spare him jail time and to hand down a sentence of time served and probation.

Frederick Mei, a former Oyster Bay deputy town attorney who testified about receiving “bribes and kickbacks” from Singh and infamously dubbed the pay-to-play culture in the town “the Oyster Bay way,” is also scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Singh is scheduled to be sentenced at 3 p.m. in front of U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack in federal court in Central Islip. Mei's sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. in front of the same judge.

Singh's “willing cooperation and testimony” are important factors “for the Court to consider in determining the appropriate sentence in this case,” prosecutor Catherine Mirabile wrote in a letter to the judge outlining Singh’s collaboration in the days leading to his sentencing.

Singh, who confessed to bribing Mangano and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, should also be on the hook for $22,824,082.54 in restitution, Mirabile wrote.

“Singh provided the government with substantial assistance over the course of several years, which included many debriefings, document review, trial preparation and trial testimony,” Mirabile said in the letter. “His testimony, in particular, strengthened the government’s case against the Manganos and provided valuable corroboration to other testimonial and documentary evidence. His testimony at trial was extensive, forthright and candid, and he was subject to vigorous cross-examination by experienced and prepared defense counsel.”

Harendra Singh, left, and former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano on vacation together in Turks and Caicos. Credit: USDOJ

Singh, of Laurel Hollow, who had a decadeslong friendship with the Manganos, was the star witness against the couple when they were convicted by a jury in 2019 on corruption charges. Mangano used his influence as county executive to sway Town of Oyster Bay officials into indirectly backing what amounted to $20 million in loans for Singh, who was also a town concessionaire, the jury found.

Singh testified that he bribed the county executive with free meals and vacations, two luxury chairs, hardwood flooring for the master bedroom in the couple’s Bethpage home, a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons and a $454,000 “no-show” job for Linda Mangano, who was convicted of lying to the FBI.

Edward Mangano, 61, is serving a 12-year sentence at a federal prison in Massachusetts. Linda Mangano, 60, who was released from prison just five months into her 15-month sentence, was freed from house arrest on June 16 — two months earlier than the previously scheduled date of Aug. 12, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Singh pleaded guilty as part of a cooperation agreement in 2016 to an eight-count indictment, including conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest services wire fraud related to the Town of Oyster Bay loan scheme and a nearly $1 million fraudulent claim to FEMA that the Water’s Edge, a Queens catering hall he owned, was damaged during Superstorm Sandy. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing and impeding the due administration of the Internal Revenue laws.

“We are thankful that the United States Attorney’s Office has acknowledged the enormous and unprecedented cooperation by Mr. Singh during the Mangano investigation and the subsequent two trials,” Singh’s attorney, Anthony La Pinta, said Tuesday. “I am hopeful that the court will similarly credit Mr. Singh and sentence him accordingly.”

A sketch of Frederick Mei at the federal court in Central Islip during Edward Mangano's first trial in April 2018. Credit: Aggie Kenny

In addition to bribing Mangano and de Blasio, who was not accused of any wrongdoing, Singh admitted bribing several other Oyster Bay Town officials, including former deputy town attorney Mei, who also pleaded guilty to corruption-related charges.

Singh gave Mei $70,000 in bribes between 2010 and 2012, according to prosecutors, to ensure that the town guaranteed Singh’s loans. Singh also paid Mei’s lease for his BMW and for several vacations, including to South Korea.

Mei also testified against the Manganos and dubbed the pay-to-play culture in the town government “the Oyster Bay way.”