Second arrest in hate crime against gay couple at Patchogue dock, cops say

The accomplice of a man who allegedly harassed a gay couple and urinated on their vehicle was arrested and charged in connection to the hate crime, Suffolk police said Wednesday.

Thomas Gair Jr., 66, of Patchogue, is facing charges of third-degree assault as a hate crime and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment for his role in the May incident.

According to police, two women were watching the sunset at Mascot Dock in Patchogue at about 7:45 p.m. on May 14 when Gair and another man, Joseph Kess, made anti-lesbian remarks and sexually explicit insults from a vehicle.

Kess, 40, who was arrested in June, pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault as a hate crime, a felony, and other charges.

At the time, prosecutors said at his arraignment, Kess allegedly urinated on their vehicle, threw beer cans at the women and threw one of the women’s phonee and sandals into the water while attempting to throw her into the water. His accomplice, Gair, repeatedly punched her in the head until a bystander intervened and pulled him off of her, prosecutors said.

The women, both 29, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, according to police.

Gair was scheduled to be arraigned at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead Wednesday.

Attorney Scott Zerner of Manhattan, who represents Kess, declined to comment by phone Wednesday. In June, he told a judge that most of the “reprehensible” remarks could be attributed to his client’s accomplice.