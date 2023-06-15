Patchogue man charged in assault on gay couple watching sunset, police said

A Patchogue man accused of assaulting and harassing a same-sex couple last month was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime and other crimes, authorities said.

Joseph Kess, 40, of Patchogue, will be held overnight at the Suffolk County Police Department’s Third Precinct and will appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday for arraignment.

Suffolk police said two women were watching the sunset at Mascot Dock on South Ocean Ave. on May 14 at 7:45 p.m. when two men in a vehicle made anti-lesbian remarks. One of the men punched one of the women, while the other man tried to push the second woman into the water and threw one of their cell phones into the water.

“It is unacceptable that two people cannot enjoy a night out without being intimidated, ridiculed and physically assaulted because of the victims' sexual orientation,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said. “There is no room for hate in this county and we will continue to arrest those who target individuals based on personal biases.”

Following an investigation by Hate Crimes Unit detectives, Kess was charged with third-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime and second-degree aggravated harassment, in addition to the assault charge.

“It is despicable that two young women couldn’t peacefully enjoy a beautiful spring sunset by the bay without allegedly being verbally and physically attacked simply because of their sexual orientation,” said District Attorney Ray Tierney.

“There is no place for bigotry in Suffolk County and my office will do everything in its power to ensure that perpetrators of hate crimes such as the one alleged here are held accountable,” he said.

The second defendant remains at large and the investigation is continuing, officials said.