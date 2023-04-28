Swastikas found on three desks at Shoreham Wading River High School being investigated by Suffolk police

Swastikas were found this week on three separate desks at Shoreham Wading River High School — the second such incident in the past two months, according to the district superintendent.

"The district has contacted the Suffolk County Police Department and will fully cooperate in their investigation," Superintendent Gerard Poole wrote in a letter to parents on Thursday. "The individual(s) responsible for defacing school property with such a hateful image will be held accountable and will be disciplined in accordance with the district's code of conduct."

Late last month, an undisclosed "hate speech" was found at the district's Albert G. Prodell Middle School in Shoreham, Poole wrote.

"This is totally unacceptable behavior that causes pain and sadness to individuals and goes against the district's efforts in trying to provide and maintain a positive learning environment where everyone can feel accepted, safe and respected," Poole said. "The district continues to educate our students about the importance of social-emotional learning and tries to cultivate a sense of unity and inclusion in our school community with different age-appropriate lessons at each of our buildings."

Suffolk Police say they are investigating.