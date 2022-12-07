Long IslandCrime

Havanese puppy stolen from Huntington store, police say

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating the theft...

A Havanese puppy was swiped Tuesday from a pet store in Huntington Station, Suffolk police said.

The suspect stole the male puppy from Selmer’s Pet Land on East Jericho Turnpike at12:35 p.m. after placing the dog inside a backpack, according to detectives from the Second Squad.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows the suspect is approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall, wearing a purple jacket and yarmulka. Authorities said he may have fled the area on a bicycle.

The puppy, which is about 3 months old, is microchipped, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

