Birchwood Suites aides charged in $10G of improper purchases using resident's debit card

A resident of Birchwood Suites Assisted Living in East Northport...

A resident of Birchwood Suites Assisted Living in East Northport was allegedly swindled out of $10,000 by two employees. Credit: Barry Sloan

Two health care aides at an East Northport assisted living facility have been accused of using a resident’s debit card to make more than $10,000 in improper purchases, police said.

Birchwood Suites Assisted Living employees Marisol Garcia and Tekina England were each charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and given desk appearance tickets, Suffolk County police said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Garcia, of Inwood, was arrested in October. England, of Lindenhurst, was arrested Monday.

Police said Garcia, 19, used a Birchwood Suites resident’s debit card to make the purchases from May 13 to July 10. England, 38, is accused of using the same card to take money from an ATM on June 1, police said.

It’s unclear if either Garcia or England have a lawyer.

Tiffany Cusaac-Smith

Education: Howard University 

Tiffany Cusaac-Smith came to Newsday in 2023 after being a race and history reporter at USA TODAY, where she wrote enterprise and spot articles examining how the past shapes the present. Previously, she worked as the race and justice reporter at the USA TODAY Network of New York, covering issues such as criminal justice reform, housing, environmental justice, health care and politics. At The Journal News/lohud.com in Westchester County, she covered Yonkers, the state's third-largest city. She also worked at The Associated Press in Atlanta.

Honors and Awards: Criminal justice reporting fellowship with the National Press Foundation;  New York News Publishers Association award for distinguished investigative reporting;  Contributed reporting for Best of Gannett honor; Member of Table Stakes, a program funded by the Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund and managed by the American Press Institute to transform local news. 

