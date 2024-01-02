Birchwood Suites aides charged in $10G of improper purchases using resident's debit card

Two health care aides at an East Northport assisted living facility have been accused of using a resident’s debit card to make more than $10,000 in improper purchases, police said. Birchwood Suites Assisted Living employees Marisol Garcia and Tekina England were each charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and given desk appearance tickets, Suffolk County police said in a statement on Tuesday. Garcia, of Inwood, was arrested in October. England, of Lindenhurst, was arrested Monday. Police said Garcia, 19, used a Birchwood Suites resident’s debit card to make the purchases from May 13 to July 10. England, 38, is accused of using the same card to take money from an ATM on June 1, police said. It’s unclear if either Garcia or England have a lawyer.

