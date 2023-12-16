Teen shot one block from Hempstead High School
An-18-year-old was shot Friday afternoon, about a block away from Hempstead High School, although officials said no students were involved or injured.
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for multiple gunshots fired on Tyler Avenue at 3:22 p.m., Hempstead Police Chief Richard Holland said.
The 18-year-old victim is not a student and was expected to survive from his gunshot wound, Mayor Waylyn Hobbs said.
Police arrested a suspect in the shooting, who officials said was also not a student. The suspect was not identified and no charges were listed. The victim was also not identified.
Students had been released from the school with a security escort at the time of the shooting, but the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution until an arrest was made, Hobbs said.
