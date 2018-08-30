Hempstead man arrested after stolen car chase, entering house, police say

A Hempstead man driving a stolen vehicle faces several charges after leading police on a car and foot chase before he was arrested, police said.

Hempstead police saw Laron Watts, 18, about 3 p.m. Tuesday driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Port Washington, Nassau County police said in a news release.

A Hempstead police car pulled alongside the stolen vehicle at West Columbia and Morrell streets and motioned for him to remain parked, police said.

Watts drove away, hitting the police car and causing a minor injury to one officer, police said.

The car was spotted a short time later less than a mile away on Stevens Avenue, and officers searched the area, police said.

Watts had entered a home on Stevens Avenue and at first refused the resident’s demand that he leave, police said. Watts fled through a side door when he saw the approaching officers and was arrested after a short chase on foot, police said.

He was arrested on charges of burglary, assault, criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful imprisonment, leaving the scene of an accident and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Police said that as Watts was being processed, they determined he was “the subject of other unrelated crimes” and charged him with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and identity theft.

Watts was arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, according to online court records. Bail was set at $100,000 bond or $50,000 cash, the records show.

Watts is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, according to online court records. His attorney could not be reached for comment.