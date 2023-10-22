Cops: Man in Hempstead dies after apparently being stabbed

A man was killed early Saturday morning in Hempstead, according to a statement from the Nassau County Police Department.

At 5:35 a.m. Village of Hempstead police officers answered a 911 call at an apartment building at 45 Jackson Avenue, where they found a man in a stairwell, bleeding from apparent puncture wounds, Nassau police said. The man, 53, was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police said it was unknown who stabbed the man.

The Nassau police Homicide Squad was investigating the incident.