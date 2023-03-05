Cops: Crash during Hempstead pursuit injures officer, 2 others

Three people, including a Hempstead Village police officer, were treated at a hospital after a police cruiser collided with an SUV during a pursuit in Hempstead, Nassau police said.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, the police vehicle was in pursuit of a vehicle heading westbound on Wellesley Street when it hit a Honda Pilot SUV traveling north on James LL Burrell Avenue, police said in a news release.

The village police officer was in a marked vehicle with the emergency lights and sirens activated during the pursuit, according to Nassau police.

Two women in the Honda were ejected from the SUV and the police cruiser overturned, police said.

The 56-year-old Honda driver and her 54-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said. The officer was treated and released from a hospital “with minor injuries,” police said.

Nassau police did not immediately provide additional information on the crash, including the nature of the Honda occupants' injuries, an update on their condition and the pursuit.

The investigation is continuing.