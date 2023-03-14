Hempstead man faces murder, assault charge in 2 shootings, Nassau police say

Nassau County police have arrested and charged a Hempstead man in connection with two fatal shootings last summer, including the September killing of a teen at a McDonald's in Hempstead Village.

Gerson I. Hernandez, 20, faces a charge of second-degree gang assault in connection with the Sept. 14 daylight shooting of Hector Manuel Valencia Gomez, 19, outside the fast-food restaurant, Nassau police said in a news release Monday night.

Police in September said a gunman fired at least eight shots outside the crowded restaurant, popular with teens from Hempstead High School and other campuses in the vicinity.

Gomez, also of Hempstead, was targeted in the attack, in which he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police did not say Monday night whether additional charges will be filed in the case.

In addition, Hernandez faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the July killing of Walter Ochoa Jr. of Uniondale, police said in the release. Officers responded to a call about 8:58 p.m. July 19 about a victim with a gunshot wound at the park. Arriving officers found a wounded Ochoa, who was pronounced dead at scene, police said.

Nassau police did not offer further details Monday night on what led them to charge Hernandez in either case.

He is set to be arraigned in both cases Tuesday morning at First District Court in Hempstead.