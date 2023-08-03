Van driver arrested in hit-and-run of teen bicyclist in North Bellmore, Nassau police say

Police have arrested a Bellmore man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 14-year-old bicyclist seriously injured Tuesday morning in North Bellmore.

Nassau County police said Edward Drexel, 60, was arrested by First Squad detectives Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury and with tampering with physical evidence. Drexel is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Drexel was driving a white van that struck the 14-year-old boy in the crosswalk at the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Saw Mill Road at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

After the crash, police said the van took off eastbound.

The teen cyclist was transported to a hospital with a fracture, lacerations and bruising, police said. The status of the boy's recovery was unclear Thursday.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said during the collision two panels dislodged from the van — and were recovered at the scene. Investigators did not immediately detail what other evidence led them to arrest Drexel.

It was not immediately clear if Drexel is represented by counsel.