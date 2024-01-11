Osman Zavala-Varela of Hempstead charged in Queens hit-and-run death of Baldwin man 

A Hempstead man has been charged in a December hit-and-run crash that killed a North Baldwin man in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Osman Zavala-Varela, 36, was charged Wednesday by New York City police in connection with a crash that killed Gary Charlotin, 66, of Baldwin, on Hempstead Avenue and 223rd Street in Queens.

New York City police responded to a 911 call about 8 p.m. Dec. 10 to find the victim in the roadway and suffering from severe injuries. Charlotin was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police determined that Charlotin was first hit by a light-colored, westbound SUV as he crossed Hempstead Avenue. As he was lying in the street, a second light-colored SUV, this one eastbound, ran over the victim.

Both drivers left the scene without stopping, police said.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Following an investigation, Zavala-Varela was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to obey a traffic signal, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.