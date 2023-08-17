Long IslandCrime

Police seek hit-and-run driver in Garden City Park crash that left 1 man hurt, police say

By Newsday Staff

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 32-year-old man Tuesday evening in Garden City Park, leaving him badly injured, Nassau police said

Officers came upon the victim Tuesday at 6:37 p.m. on Dyckman Avenue where he was lying in the roadway, conscious but bleeding heavily and suffering head trauma, police said. 

Officers rendered aid to the victim until the Garden City Park Fire Department arrived and transported him to a hospital. The man's condition was unavailable.

A witness told officers a black Acura struck the man and fled eastbound on Dyckman Avenue, police said. The witness said the driver made no attempt to stop after the collision, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

