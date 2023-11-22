Sayville woman, 67, critically hurt in hit-and-run crash on Railroad Avenue in Sayville

A 67-year-old woman was seriously injured Tuesday evening when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she attempted to cross Railroad Avenue in Sayville, Suffolk County police said.

Police have not released the name of the woman, but said she was transported via ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment. Her condition Wednesday was not available.

Police said the woman was walking eastbound on Main Street when she attempted to cross Railroad Avenue and was struck by “a dark-colored Jeep” head heading southbound. The vehicle then turned right onto Main Street and fled westbound without stopping, police said. The incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m.

Police said the Jeep is believed to be black or dark gray and said it may have front-end damage on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to call Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.