Long IslandCrime

Sayville woman, 67, critically hurt in hit-and-run crash on Railroad Avenue in Sayville

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A 67-year-old woman was seriously injured Tuesday evening when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she attempted to cross Railroad Avenue in Sayville, Suffolk County police said.

Police have not released the name of the woman, but said she was transported via ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment. Her condition Wednesday was not available.

Police said the woman was walking eastbound on Main Street when she attempted to cross Railroad Avenue and was struck by “a dark-colored Jeep” head heading southbound. The vehicle then turned right onto Main Street and fled westbound without stopping, police said. The incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m.

Police said the Jeep is believed to be black or dark gray and said it may have front-end damage on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to call Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Israel-Hamas latest … Tesla Center fire … Pine beetle invasion Credit: Newsday

Mystery dog illness ... Storm disrupts holiday travel ... Billy Joel exhibit opens ... Tesla Center fire

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Israel-Hamas latest … Tesla Center fire … Pine beetle invasion Credit: Newsday

Mystery dog illness ... Storm disrupts holiday travel ... Billy Joel exhibit opens ... Tesla Center fire

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME