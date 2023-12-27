Hempstead man charged in Uniondale hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

A 68-year-old Hempstead man was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident after police said he struck and injured a pedestrian Tuesday evening in Uniondale and then fled. Nassau County police said the pedestrian, identified only as a 60-year-old man, suffered “head and leg trauma” and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident occurred at about 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of Front Street and Maple Avenue. Police said officers responding to a call found the pedestrian on the ground “bleeding heavily from the right side of his face.” A witness then told police the man had been struck by a gray 2001 Mercury that had “extensive front windshield damage” — and drove off. Police said that information led them to the driver, identified as Robert Hauswald, 68, at his residence on Front Street in Hempstead. Hauswald was arrested and issued an appearance ticket. He is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 8 in First District Court in Hempstead.

A 68-year-old Hempstead man was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident after police said he struck and injured a pedestrian Tuesday evening in Uniondale and then fled.

Nassau County police said the pedestrian, identified only as a 60-year-old man, suffered “head and leg trauma” and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at about 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of Front Street and Maple Avenue.

Police said officers responding to a call found the pedestrian on the ground “bleeding heavily from the right side of his face.” A witness then told police the man had been struck by a gray 2001 Mercury that had “extensive front windshield damage” — and drove off.

Police said that information led them to the driver, identified as Robert Hauswald, 68, at his residence on Front Street in Hempstead. Hauswald was arrested and issued an appearance ticket.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 8 in First District Court in Hempstead.